Usain Bolt breaks into intense sweat during home workout as he cheers favorite NBA team to victory

Usain Bolt shared a glimpse of his intense workout session as he looks to get back into shape. The retired Jamaican sprinter bid farewell to the track in 2017 after winning eight Olympic medals and 11 World titles.

Bolt took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 11, and shared a video story in which he was soaked in sweat. The Olympic champion was spotted in a grey vest, watching the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. Bolt captioned his story:

"putting in that work while my team putting in that work @warriors"

Usain Bolt's story

While Bolt has been a fitness freak throughout his career, his retirement put a halt to his workout routine, which caused the sprinter to start gaining weight. He then made it his mission to get back to the same level of fitness before retirement.

"I was going through my phone one day and saw a picture of myself before I retired. I was like, ‘I’m not looking like this right now…’ I made a goal to myself to get back close to the same level of fitness by my birthday, 21 August. There’s also the added motivation that my friends are always joking to me that I’m going to be fat and out of shape now and that makes me work hard, too," Usain Bolt told GQ Magazine in 2021.

Bolt struggled with injuries at the start of his professional career and was later shaped into the beast he has been known as by his coach, Glenn Mills. He holds the world records in the 100m and 200m dashes and was the first sprinter in history to win both titles at three consecutive Olympic Games.

"My training is less strenuous," Usain Bolt after retirement

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid

Speaking in the interview with GQ Magazine in 2021, Usain Bolt further revealed that he was not as strict with his fitness as before retirement. The Jamaican sprinter joked that he would sometimes sleep till 10 a.m., but his daughter usually woke him around 7.

"My training is less strenuous and if I get up and I’m still tired, I can move the training back to the evening. If I had it my way I’d sleep in until 10am, but my daughter’s big enough now to open the bedroom door and walk in, usually around 7.30 or eight o’clock," Usain Bolt said.

Bolt has three children: daughter Olympia and twin sons Thunder and Saint. The couple started dating in 2013 but has not tied the knot yet. It's worth noting that Bolt once said that he wanted to have a relationship like his parents, Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, who spent a decade together before getting married.

