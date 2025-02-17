Usain Bolt makes stance clear on relationships amid long-time commitment with partner Kasi Bennett as he dismisses George Clooney comparison

Sprint legend Usain Bolt made his stance clear on relationships following a long-time commitment with girlfriend Kasi Bennett. Bolt and Bennett began their relationship in 2013 but kept it under wraps from the public until the 2016 Rio Olympics.

During an appearance on "The Fix’ podcast" on Feb. 10, Bolt shared his thoughts on relationships and his bond with Bennett. Bolt admitted that people placed more importance on when they would marry rather than themselves.

“Yeah, I think me and Kasi [Bennett] understand each other. We’re not worried about it.” [24:46]

He then shared his perspective on relationships by offering his insights:

“Live with people first, know everything about them and then you commit” [25:10]

However, Usain Bolt dismissed comparison with George Clooney, who was a bachelor for a long time. Clooney first married in 1989 but got divorced in 1993. He remained unmarried for over 20 years before marrying Amal Alamuddin in 2014. On being asked about this, the 100m and 200m world record holder said:

“No, no man. That’s far”

Notably, the couple welcomed their first child, Olympia Lightning Bolt, in May 2020 and their twin boys in June 2021.

“If anyone deserves the world, it’s you” - When Usain Bolt’s girlfriend Kasi Bennett wrote a heartfelt message on Olympian's 38th birthday

Usain Bolt during first training session with the Central Coast Mariners A-League squad in 2018. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt’s girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, shared a heartfelt message on the Olympic champion’s 38th birthday. She expressed her deep love and admiration in a touching Instagram post for Bolt, who celebrated his special day on Aug.21 last year, writing:

“Happy birthday to my forever partner in everything. If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need.”

“Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love. I promise next year I’m back on my embarrassing posts 😂but for now take this serious love. Love you so much my baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️”, she further mentioned.

In the post, besides individual pictures of Bolt, she shared photos of the couple enjoying and partying together and an adorable moment of Bolt styling their daughter Olympia’s hair. She also included a family picture in matching outfits with their twins.

