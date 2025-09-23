  • home icon
Jonathan Owens has adorable reaction as Simone Biles watches Chicago Bears secure first win of the season

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:08 GMT
Raising Cane
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens - Source: Getty

Simone Biles stunned in a denim dress as she came to support her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears’ game at Soldier Field in Illinois on Sunday, September 21. After losing their first two games of the season, the Bears finally secured their first victory with a 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Biles, who has been sitting out of competitions following her Paris Olympics run, has been traveling frequently this year. For Owens’ game, she showed up in style, wearing an all-denim outfit paired with a J-shaped pendant necklace and knee-high white boots adorned with “OWENS” in gold as an honor to her husband.

After the match, the gymnast shared a few moments on Instagram, including her outfit and a sweet kiss with Owens. Simone Biles captioned the post:

“can I get a ‘bear down’ 👀🐻🧡”.
Owens reacted, adding,

“My good luck charm 🧡🔥🤞🏽.”
Screenshot of comment (IG/@simonebiles)
Screenshot of comment (IG/@simonebiles)

Notably, Simone Biles’ Olympic teammate Suni Lee was also spotted at the game, reuniting with her after their Paris Olympics campaign. Both athletes have been on a break since then, skipping the US Classic and the US Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles opens up about her dream of building a family with Jonathan Owens

2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Biles and Owens first met on the dating app in 2020 and began dating that March. After getting engaged in 2022, the couple tied the knot in April 2023. They are close to completing their new lakefront home in Texas.

In a conversation with E! News, Biles revealed her long-held dream of starting a family, saying

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother, have kids and just like him, he always wanted to be a dad. So it’s really exciting.” (2:09 onwards)

The Olympic champion added that while she hopes their children inherit athleticism, she will encourage them to find their own path:

“Hopefully powerful and athletic, but if they turn out to be musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal as well. We are obviously going to put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don’t really care what they do, it’s just as long as they find their passion.”

The pair has consistently supported each other’s careers as professional athletes. In July 2024, before the Paris Olympics, Owens honored Biles with a cursive “S” tattoo on his ring finger. Likewise Simone Biles has been a familiar face at Chicago Bears games, cheering on her husband

Edited by Amitha Reji George
