Simone Biles rocks denims along with customised white boots while cheering for husband Jonathan Owens in latest Chicago Bears game

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:46 GMT
Simone Biles impresses in a denim outfit and customized white boots [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently impressed in a denim blue outfit, paired with customized white boots, as she cheered for her husband, Jonathan Owens. Owens represents the Chicago Bears in the NFL league, which registered their first win for the season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 22.

Biles uploaded some more glimpses of her trip to Soldier Field in Chicago on her Instagram profile, where she was accompanied by her teammate and Olympic champion gymnast, Sunisa 'Suni' Lee. The slideshow included some close-up shots of Biles' denim outfit, as well as her customized boots embossed with 'Jonathan Owens' on them.

Biles cheekily wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"Can I get a “bear down” 👀🐻🧡"
Simone Biles had previously shared a video on her Instagram profile with Suni Lee, which was a tribute to 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'. The two gymnasts were lip-syncing the following quote,

"Okay guys, so we're back. Did you miss us? Coz we missed you?"

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, will represent his team next on September 29, when the Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders in an away game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

When Simone Biles talked about retiring from gymnastics

Simone Biles talks about retiring from gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once opened up about her future in gymnastics. The 28-year-old gymnast revealed in a conversation with the website of Olympics.com held in August 2025, that athletes should be able to end their careers on their own terms, rather than waiting for the moment when a doctor recommends they stop competing.

“I think as athletes, you always want to end up on top and it be your choice when you end. Paris was such a special moment. Of course, you have some that want to go back and repeat that success because you get really hungry for it, and you know what that feels like, and you know what you’re capable of," Biles mentioned.
The gymnast further added,

“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done."

Simone Biles hasn't decided yet on her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. However, she has denied the possibility of retiring from gymnastics before the quadrennial event.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

More from Sportskeeda
