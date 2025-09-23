Simone Biles rocks denims along with customised white boots while cheering for husband Jonathan Owens in latest Chicago Bears game

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently impressed in a denim blue outfit, paired with customized white boots, as she cheered for her husband, Jonathan Owens. Owens represents the Chicago Bears in the NFL league, which registered their first win for the season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 22.Biles uploaded some more glimpses of her trip to Soldier Field in Chicago on her Instagram profile, where she was accompanied by her teammate and Olympic champion gymnast, Sunisa 'Suni' Lee. The slideshow included some close-up shots of Biles' denim outfit, as well as her customized boots embossed with 'Jonathan Owens' on them.Biles cheekily wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, &quot;Can I get a “bear down” 👀🐻🧡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles had previously shared a video on her Instagram profile with Suni Lee, which was a tribute to 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'. The two gymnasts were lip-syncing the following quote,&quot;Okay guys, so we're back. Did you miss us? Coz we missed you?&quot; Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, will represent his team next on September 29, when the Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders in an away game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.When Simone Biles talked about retiring from gymnasticsSimone Biles talks about retiring from gymnastics [Image Source : Getty] Simone Biles once opened up about her future in gymnastics. The 28-year-old gymnast revealed in a conversation with the website of Olympics.com held in August 2025, that athletes should be able to end their careers on their own terms, rather than waiting for the moment when a doctor recommends they stop competing.“I think as athletes, you always want to end up on top and it be your choice when you end. Paris was such a special moment. Of course, you have some that want to go back and repeat that success because you get really hungry for it, and you know what that feels like, and you know what you’re capable of,&quot; Biles mentioned. The gymnast further added, “I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done.&quot; Simone Biles hasn't decided yet on her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. However, she has denied the possibility of retiring from gymnastics before the quadrennial event.