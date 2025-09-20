Simone Biles pursues new sport while expressing admiration for her horse

Simone Biles recently shared a few glimpses of her new pursuit amid her break from gymnastics. After having last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles is now pursuing horse riding in Spring, Texas.

Lately, she has been frequently sharing updates about her new sport. In her recent Instagram story, the multiple-time Olympian posted a picture of her magnificent black helmet and riding boots and added three heart-on-fire emojis to it. Later, the gymnast shared a picture of her horse and expressed her admiration for the new haircut, writing:

"Cute lil haircut," and added a teary-eyed emoji.

She also took her horse for grazing while enjoying the sunny weather.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Following her appearance at her last competition, Biles has been making appearances at multiple high-profile events and is also seen cheering for her husband and the Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens at NFL games. At a recent Bears' game, which Biles attended, she was seen wearing customized jeans that showed her love and support for Owens. The legendary gymnast wore a sleeveless black top, which she paired with customized jeans, embossed with 'Jonathan Owens' in sparkle all over it.

Lately, she was also seen attending the 2025 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, wearing a black and white outfit.

Simone Biles gets real about retiring from gymnastics

Simon Biles at an NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently opened up about her thoughts on retirement, stating that athletes should be able to conclude their careers on their own terms rather than going through the challenging moment where a doctor has to ask them to stop competing.

“I think as athletes, you always want to end up on top and it be your choice when you end. Paris was such a special moment,” she said. “Of course, you have some that want to go back and repeat that success because you get really hungry for it, and you know what that feels like, and you know what you’re capable of.

“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done." (via olympics.com)

Simone Biles further appreciated the opportunity of having the privilege to conclude her legendary career on her own terms.

