Simone Biles rocks all-black customized outfit as she cheers on her husband Jonathan Owens at NFL game

Simone Biles recently turned out in support of her husband Jonathan Owens in an all-black customized outfit for the occasion. Owens was representing his team Chicago Bears in the NFL game against the Detroit Lions, which the Bears unfortunately lost by 21-52. The Bears had previously lost their season opener to Minnesota Vikings by a narrow margin of 24-27.

Biles shared glimpses of her visit to the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, which served as the venue of the match. The Olympic champion gymnast was wearing a sleeveless black top alongside a customized jeans, embossed with 'Jonathan Owens' all over it. Biles also wore a silver pendant with Owens embossed on it.

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' latest Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles previously attended the Audemars Piguet event [held in New York City] in a black dress for the occasion. She had also made a visit to the US Open a couple of weeks ago, where she cheered for American tennis sensation Coco Gauff.

Simone Biles has been on a long vacation ever since she last participated at the Paris Olympics last year. The Olympic champion gymnast also skipped the US Classic this year, choosing to watch it from the spectators' stands this time.

When Simone Biles talked about her illness right after the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles reveals about the illness she received right after the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles previously opened up about the illness she received right after the Paris Olympics. The 28-year-old gymnast revealed that she got sick for 10 days after the quadrennial event, where she had won 3 gold medals and a silver medal in total.

In her conversation with the Marca, Biles said,

"At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I got sick for 10 days. 2028 seems so far away, and my body ages. Because I've already accomplished so much, I would really need to be thrilled by it. So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see. I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided."

While Simone Biles hasn't confirmed her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics, she hasn't denied it either. The Olympic champion gymnast is currently the joint second most decorated gymnast overall alongside Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, with a total of 11 medals in her collection. Larisa Latynina tops the list with a total of 18 medals from her stint between Melbourne Olympics 1956 and Tokyo Olympics 1964.

