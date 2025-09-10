"Threw me off" - Simone Biles reflects on quick shift from Audemars Piguet celebration in New York to Hong Kong travel

American gymnast Simone Biles took to social media to share a glimpse of the food she had in a new destination after traveling from New York City, where she attended an event that celebrated luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150 year anniversary in NYC. Biles rocked a stylish beige dress and shared a reunion with fellow gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Aly Raisman at the event.

Ad

Simone Biles has shared a partnership with Audemars Piguet, frequently wearing their watches at public events such as this year's Met Gala. She has also visited their store in Switzerland alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens.

The gymnast has been on a break from the sport since competing at the Paris Olympics a year ago, where she performed remarkably by winning 4 Olympic medals. Biles is yet to decide if she will be competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Ad

Trending

In stories shared on Instagram, Biles revealed that she flew to Hong Kong after attending the Audemars Piguet event in New York City.

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

She also shared that she was undecided on what food to have, stating that the time zone threw her off.

Ad

"could NOT decide what the vibe was..so I ordered both breakfast and lunch. this time zone threw me off okay," she wrote.

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Simone Biles was also seen at the US Open tennis championships earlier this month, cheering on from the sidelines as Coco Gauff managed to advance to the third round of the tournament.

Ad

Simone Biles reveals she got sick right after competing at the Paris Olympics

Biles in a Team USA photoshoot - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently revealed that she got sick for 10 days following the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and one silver medal. According to Marca, Biles said:

Ad

"At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I got sick for 10 days. 2028 seems so far away, and my body ages. Because I've already accomplished so much, I would really need to be thrilled by it. So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see. I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided."

Simone Biles has attended multiple events this year during her break from gymnastics, such as the ESPY Awards and the Met Gala.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More