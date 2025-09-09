  • home icon
  Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Aly Raisman turn heads in stylish fits as they reunite for Audemars Piguet's 150-year anniversary

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Aly Raisman turn heads in stylish fits as they reunite for Audemars Piguet’s 150-year anniversary

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Sep 09, 2025 14:48 GMT
The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Biles, Lee, and Chiles at the The Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020 - Source: Getty

American gymnasts Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles all shared a cheerful reunion at an event that celebrated luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet’s 150-year anniversary in New York City. Biles, Lee and Chiles all stunned in stylish outfits at the event. They also posed alongside former gymnast and three-time Olympic champion, Aly Raisman, who attended the event as well.

Biles, Lee and Chiles were all part of the United States gymnastics team that went to the Paris Olympics, where they won the team gold medal. They all performed impressively in the individual events as well, with Biles winning two gold medals, Lee winning two bronze medals, and Chiles finishing fourth in the all-around. The three of them share a close friendship, supporting each other on multiple occasions while in the Olympic village.

In a post shared by USA Gymnastics on Instagram, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee could all be seen together at Audemars Piguet's 150-year anniversary event in NYC. It was captioned:

"golden link up 🤝"
Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera were also part of the United States team that went to Paris, however they did not make an appearance at the event.

Simone Biles on whether she will be competing at the LA Olympics in 2028

Biles discussed the prospect of competing at the LA Olympics - Source: Getty
Biles discussed the prospect of competing at the LA Olympics - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently discussed whether she would be competing at the LA Olympics in 2028. Biles has taken a break from the sport, last competing at the Paris Olympics where she added to her impressive medal tally.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Biles said:

"I’m not sure at what capacity because, if we've learned anything from the docuseries, it’s that your mind and your body have to be in sync. What we put our bodies through on the mat is a lot. ... At my age of 28, it’s getting old, you know? For a gymnast, that's old. I started out at age 4, OK?
"I do believe that I will be in L.A. I’m just not sure at what capacity yet - if that’s on the mat or in the stands. But I’d be more than happy to attend in any way that I can."

Biles released a documentary last year with Netflix called "Simone Biles Rising", which covered her journey from the Tokyo Olympics to the Paris Olympics. Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues but made her Olympic comeback in Paris.

Edited by Luke Koshi
