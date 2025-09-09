Suni Lee rocks black one piece outfit amid retirement rumors

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 09, 2025 02:03 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Suni Lee impresses in a black outfit amidst the retirement rumors [Image Source : Getty]

Amidst the rumors of her retirement, Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee was seen in an impressive one-piece black outfit. The 22-year-old gymnast has been on a break since her last appearance at the Paris Olympics.

Ad

Lee styled her outfit with black stilettos and a black handbag. She shared a reel of herself in the outfit on her Instagram profile with a white heart emoji.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Olympic champion also reshared the reel on her Instagram story. She uploaded a selfie in the outfit on her story as well.

Screengrab of Suni Lee&#039;s Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]
Screengrab of Suni Lee's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

Suni Lee had previously appeared in the highly publicized latest collection of American Eagle in late August. The 22-year-old posed alongside athletes like Travis Kelce as she captioned her Instagram post,

Ad
"dream team @americaneagle x @trukolorsbrand by Travis Kelce out now #AEPartner"

Lee previously battled a severe crisis in the form of a kidney disease, which almost ruined her career and forced her to sit out the 2023 season. However, the gymnast bounced back in time for the Paris Olympics and won a gold medal as well. Lee was previously awarded the ESPY award for the Best Comeback Athlete a couple of months ago.

Ad

Suni Lee made her feelings known about her kidney disease during college

Suni Lee talks about the kidney diagnosis [Image Source: Getty]
Suni Lee talks about the kidney diagnosis [Image Source: Getty]

Suni Lee opened up about the diagnosis of her kidney disease in 2023, which almost forced the end of her gymnastics career. In her interview for the 'Human of HOKA' film in June 2025, the 22-year-old gymnast remarked,

Ad
“After competing in Tokyo in 2021, I went to college. I left during my sophomore year because I ended up getting sick with three kidney diseases at the time. Now I have two. It was just such a hard moment because I didn't know what was going on. Not knowing if I was ever going to do gymnastics again."
Ad

Lee further added that the multiple kidney diseases led her to isolate herself. In her words,

"I mean, I wasn't posting on social media. I wasn't hanging out with any of my friends. Like, I really kind of just put myself into a bubble because I was so depressed. But also realising that I could still do stuff in the shape that I was in pushed me a lot because it motivated me to keep going.”

Despite the setback, Sunisa 'Suni' Lee bounced back in time for the Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old gymnast participated in multiple events and won a gold medal for Team USA in the women's team all-around event. Lee further won two bronze medals in the women's all-around and uneven bars events, respectively.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications