Suni Lee rocks black one piece outfit amid retirement rumors

Amidst the rumors of her retirement, Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee was seen in an impressive one-piece black outfit. The 22-year-old gymnast has been on a break since her last appearance at the Paris Olympics.Lee styled her outfit with black stilettos and a black handbag. She shared a reel of herself in the outfit on her Instagram profile with a white heart emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Olympic champion also reshared the reel on her Instagram story. She uploaded a selfie in the outfit on her story as well.Screengrab of Suni Lee's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]Suni Lee had previously appeared in the highly publicized latest collection of American Eagle in late August. The 22-year-old posed alongside athletes like Travis Kelce as she captioned her Instagram post,&quot;dream team @americaneagle x @trukolorsbrand by Travis Kelce out now #AEPartner&quot;Lee previously battled a severe crisis in the form of a kidney disease, which almost ruined her career and forced her to sit out the 2023 season. However, the gymnast bounced back in time for the Paris Olympics and won a gold medal as well. Lee was previously awarded the ESPY award for the Best Comeback Athlete a couple of months ago.Suni Lee made her feelings known about her kidney disease during collegeSuni Lee talks about the kidney diagnosis [Image Source: Getty]Suni Lee opened up about the diagnosis of her kidney disease in 2023, which almost forced the end of her gymnastics career. In her interview for the 'Human of HOKA' film in June 2025, the 22-year-old gymnast remarked,“After competing in Tokyo in 2021, I went to college. I left during my sophomore year because I ended up getting sick with three kidney diseases at the time. Now I have two. It was just such a hard moment because I didn't know what was going on. Not knowing if I was ever going to do gymnastics again.&quot;Lee further added that the multiple kidney diseases led her to isolate herself. In her words,&quot;I mean, I wasn't posting on social media. I wasn't hanging out with any of my friends. Like, I really kind of just put myself into a bubble because I was so depressed. But also realising that I could still do stuff in the shape that I was in pushed me a lot because it motivated me to keep going.”Despite the setback, Sunisa 'Suni' Lee bounced back in time for the Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old gymnast participated in multiple events and won a gold medal for Team USA in the women's team all-around event. Lee further won two bronze medals in the women's all-around and uneven bars events, respectively.