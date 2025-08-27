"Dream team" - Suni Lee stuns in American Eagle's newest clothing line led by Travis Kelce with Paige Bueckers' girlfriend Azzi Fudd

American gymnast Suni Lee has partnered with American Eagle to promote the brand's newest clothing line, led by NFL player Travis Kelce. Lee joins other athletes such as Paige Bueckers' girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, Drew Allar, Anna Frey, and Jeremiah Smith in promoting the &quot;AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce&quot; clothing line. Tru Kolors is Kelce's lifestyle brand, which he established in 2019.Suni Lee is enjoying her time off since competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won a gold medal and two bronze medals. The gymnast is currently taking a break from competing due to health issues, such as being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2023. Lee has focused on other ventures, including her debut in SI Swimsuit Magazine and attending this year's ESPY Awards.Lee took to Instagram to announce her partnership with American Eagle and posed alongside Kelce and other athletes as they wore the brand's newest collection, which released on August 27th. A second release is expected on September 24th.&quot;dream team @americaneagle x @trukolorsbrand by Travis Kelce out now #AEPartner&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt this year's ESPY Awards, Suni Lee managed to win the Best Comeback Athlete award thanks to her remarkable performances in Paris after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease.Suni Lee: &quot;I'm taking some time for myself&quot;Suni Lee at Paris 2024 - Source: GettySuni Lee previously explained her break from competitive gymnastics in an essay she published on Women's Health magazine. She wrote:&quot;Since sharing my kidney disease journey, I've received an overwhelming number of supportive and heartfelt messages from an entire community of people living with kidney disease. I realized that I'm not alone.&quot;&quot;These days, I'm taking some time for myself, without the pressure of a huge goal, for the first time in my life. I'm exploring new passions, like fashion and acting, and having fun with the unknown right now. I have learned through the high highs and low lows that I will never be the Suni I was before—because I am a stronger Suni than I ever thought I could be. When it comes to your health, it is so important to advocate for yourself, to use your voice even when it is shaking.&quot;Lee also later revealed that she has moved to New York City following the Paris Olympics, and said that her &quot;days have been pretty chill&quot; since she's not travelling.