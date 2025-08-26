Suni Lee drops 2-word reaction as Hezly Rivera relives special moment with coach Valeri Liukin for 2nd time at US Gymnastics Championships

American gymnast Suni Lee shared a 2-word reaction as Hezly Rivera took to social media to share a special moment with her coach, Valeri Liukin, at the national championships. Rivera has been coached by Liukin since 2022, with her and her family moving to Texas to train at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy under him. Liukin trained Rivera when she competed at the 2022 National Championships, where she won a bronze medal on floor exercise.Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera are teammates on the US Gymnastics team. They represented the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Rivera was the youngest member on the team. The pair managed to win the team gold medal, alongside Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. Lee and Rivera share a close friendship, with the 17-year-old even referring to her as a &quot;big sister&quot;.In a post on TikTok, Rivera shared images of her alongside her coach, Valeri Liukin, at the 2022 National Championships as well as the 2025 National Championships. At this year's championships, Rivera won the all-around title and also became national champion on uneven bars (shared), balance beam, and floor exercise.View on TikTokSuni Lee commented on the post, writing:&quot;my favs 😭🥹,&quot;Still taken from Rivera's TTikTok(Source: @hezrivera/TikTok)Suni Lee's last competitive appearance was at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Since then, she has taken a break from competing and has focused on other ventures such as fashion and acting.Hezly Rivera on Suni Lee: &quot;I could talk to her about anything&quot;Lee and Rivera alongside Team USA at Paris 2024 - Source: GettyHezly Rivera previously said that Suni Lee was a big source of support for her, helping her take her mind off gymnastics. Ahead of the qualifications, Team USA started on beam at the Paris Olympics, with Rivera going first. In an interview with Inside Gymnastics, Rivera said:&quot;I just try to not overthink, basically, and they [the team] really helped me with that. Especially Suni, she helped me not just inside the gym, but she also helped me outside of the gym to get my mind off of gymnastics. We would go to the dining hall, just walk around, grab something to eat, go to the grocery store, and get some coffee.&quot;We would just talk about life, and I could talk to her about anything. So, it was really nice to just get my feelings out and talk to somebody because, obviously, this can be a very stressful time competing.&quot;Lee made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards last month, where she won the Best Comeback Athlete Award.