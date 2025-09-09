Simone Biles gushes over her husband Jonathan Owens as he rocks all-white suit ahead of clash with Minnesota Vikings

Simone Biles was recently gushing over her husband Jonathan Owens, who made a striking entrance at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, ahead of the Chicago Bears' clash with the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears locked horns with the Vikings on Monday, September 8, to kick off the latter team's 2025 season.

During the pre-game walk, the Bears' players showed off their immaculate fashion approach. Owens opted for a chic all-white three-piece outfit, including a white net t-shirt, a blazer, and trousers. He paired the look with black boots and sunglasses, and a white and black checkered handbag. The Bears' safety completed the look with a big diamond ring.

As Owens effortlessly entered the stadium, he left his wife and the legendary gymnast in awe. Biles shared the video on her Instagram story and was fawning over her husband.

"THATS MY HUSBANDDDD."

Biles has never been shy to show her admiration and support towards her husband. She also reacted positively when Owens was selected in the 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears before the start of the 2025 NFL season. Even when Owens competed with the Green Bay Packers, Biles made frequent visits to the games, cheering for her husband from the sidelines.

Owens also plays the role of a supportive husband to Biles. He took a few days off from his training to support the legendary gymnast at the Paris Olympics. The Bears fell short of overpowering the Vikings on Monday after a 27-24 scoreline.

"I want it to be my choice" - Simone Biles opens up on concluding her career

Simone Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She recently opened up about concluding her career. She highlighted that her last Olympics was a special experience and made her want to achieve more success. However, the 28-year-old gymnast added that she wants to conclude her career on her own terms rather than being forcibly stopped by an injury.

“I think as athletes, you always want to end up on top and it be your choice when you end. Paris was such a special moment,” she said. “Of course, you have some that want to go back and repeat that success because you get really hungry for it, and you know what that feels like, and you know what you’re capable of.

“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on,” Biles continued. “I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done.

Simone Biles became the most decorated US Olympic gymnast after her impressive run at the Paris Games.

