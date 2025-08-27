Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens making 53-man roster for Chicago Bears ahead of 2025 NFL season

Simone Biles shouted out to her husband, Jonathan Owens, as he made the defensive backs roster in the 53-man line-up for the Chicago Bears. Biles paused her career in gymnastics but never misses supporting Owens in his NFL career.

Ad

Simone Biles has been a mainstay in the NFL since her husband competed with the Green Bay Packers in 2023, the same year the couple tied the knot. Even in 2024, after making history at the Paris Olympics, she resumed her WAG duties as her husband began his tenure with the Chicago Bears.

The eleven-time Olympic medalist continued to grace the NFL sidelines in 2025, attending the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins in August 2025. She was also present during the Family Fest, where the families of the players had the opportunity to observe the practice sessions before the season began.

Ad

Trending

Headed to the regular season, slated to begin on September 5, 2025, Simone Biles' husband made it to the 53-man roster and line-up with nine other defensive backs. Biles shouted out to him by sharing the news on her Instagram story.

Biles shouts out to her husband for making 53-man Bears roster; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and Owens recently enjoyed some leisure time at home watching the US Open. In a TikTok video posted by the 30-time World medalist, she and her husband took part in a popular trend where the wife was effortlessly lifted by the NFL player.

Ad

In the caption, she wrote:

"I'm so small and tiny, he's so big and tall."

Biles and Owens also took their much-awaited honeymoon trip this year, enjoying the safari and the picturesque landscapes. They also visited Switzerland and the former's mother's home land, Belize, this year.

Simone Biles talked about drawing line to her sporting career

Biles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles invested 22 years of her life in gymnastics, reaching the pinnacle of the sport and breaking multiple records. Following the Paris Games, the 28-year-old has stepped away from the mat and has often hinted at a possible retirement. In an exclusive interview with the Olympics, Biles revealed that she wants to consciously draw the line with her sport, rather than have a doctor tell her it's time.

Ad

"I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending," she said.

Biles won three golds and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the oldest gymnast to win the all-around gold medal since 1952.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More