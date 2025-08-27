Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens making 53-man roster for Chicago Bears ahead of 2025 NFL season

Simone Biles shouted out to her husband, Jonathan Owens, as he made the defensive backs roster in the 53-man line-up for the Chicago Bears. Biles paused her career in gymnastics but never misses supporting Owens in his NFL career.
Simone Biles has been a mainstay in the NFL since her husband competed with the Green Bay Packers in 2023, the same year the couple tied the knot. Even in 2024, after making history at the Paris Olympics, she resumed her WAG duties as her husband began his tenure with the Chicago Bears.
The eleven-time Olympic medalist continued to grace the NFL sidelines in 2025, attending the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins in August 2025. She was also present during the Family Fest, where the families of the players had the opportunity to observe the practice sessions before the season began.
Headed to the regular season, slated to begin on September 5, 2025, Simone Biles' husband made it to the 53-man roster and line-up with nine other defensive backs. Biles shouted out to him by sharing the news on her Instagram story.
Biles and Owens recently enjoyed some leisure time at home watching the US Open. In a TikTok video posted by the 30-time World medalist, she and her husband took part in a popular trend where the wife was effortlessly lifted by the NFL player.
In the caption, she wrote:
"I'm so small and tiny, he's so big and tall."
Biles and Owens also took their much-awaited honeymoon trip this year, enjoying the safari and the picturesque landscapes. They also visited Switzerland and the former's mother's home land, Belize, this year.
Simone Biles talked about drawing line to her sporting career
Simone Biles invested 22 years of her life in gymnastics, reaching the pinnacle of the sport and breaking multiple records. Following the Paris Games, the 28-year-old has stepped away from the mat and has often hinted at a possible retirement. In an exclusive interview with the Olympics, Biles revealed that she wants to consciously draw the line with her sport, rather than have a doctor tell her it's time.
"I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending," she said.
Biles won three golds and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the oldest gymnast to win the all-around gold medal since 1952.