Simone Biles shares affectionate post-match moment with Jonathan Owens with a sweet message

Simone Biles recently shared an affectionate post-match moment with husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, participated in the NFL pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins, which ended up in a draw with a score of 24-24.

The Olympic champion gymnast shared a video after the match on her Instagram story. In this video, Biles was seen hugging Owens as the couple shared an intimate moment together.

Biles captioned the Instagram story as,

"I love youuuu"

Biles on Instagram

Biles previously expressed her reaction to Owens' new outfit ahead of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins. The NFL safety for the Chicago Bears had worn a sleeveless T-shirt, coupled with black shorts and sneakers. Biles captioned her Instagram story as,

"Fresh"

Simone Biles had previously gone on a vacation to the British Virgin Islands with Jonathan Owens. The Olympic champion gymnast has been on a long break since her previous appearance at the Paris Olympics held last year, where she won three gold medals and a silver medal, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

When Simone Biles talked about 'ditching social media drama'

Simone Biles opens up about privacy on social media [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles once recounted the need to be more private about her life on social media. The Olympic champion gymnast has a huge social media following, with over 12 million followers on Instagram alone.

In her conversation with Olympics.com, the Olympic champion gymnast mentioned,

"But this time, I feel like the culture of social media has changed so much where it's almost put me in a position of not wanting to share as much, and I've always tried to share as much so that people can relate. We could be open and honest." [19:05 onwards]

The gymnast further added,

"And now it just makes me want to, I don't know, it's not like hiding, because I don't hide away from them, but be more private, because I know how much that can affect your circle, your personal life, your spouse."

Simone Biles had previously attended the ESPY Awards held at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles in July 2025. The Olympic champion gymnast won two awards at the ceremony: one for Best Championship Performance in recognition of her efforts at the Paris Olympics last year, and the other as the Best Female Athlete overall.

