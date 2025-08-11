Simone Biles gushes over husband with 1-word reaction as he sports stunning outfit ahead of new season

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles gushed over husband Jonathan Owens as he sported a stunning outfit ahead of his new season with the NFL. Owens represents the Chicago Bears in the professional safety position.
Biles uploaded a couple of photos in which Owens was wearing a grey sleeveless shirt along with black shorts and sneakers. The 28-year-old expressed her thoughts over the outfit with a one-word reaction on her Instagram story.
Biles wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,
"Fresh"
Jonathan Owens' team, the Chicago Bears, recently competed against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL preseason match. The Bears managed to draw the game 24-24.
Previously, Owens had commented under Biles' post on Instagram as she uploaded a couple of pictures from her vacation at the British Virgin Islands. Owens sent an affectionate compliment as he commented,
"Sheesh, baby I need you home asap!!!"
Simone Biles has been on a long break since the Paris Olympics held last year. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist previously visited her 'second home', Belize, alongside husband Jonathan Owens, and had also taken a 'honeymoon' trip to South Africa earlier this year.
When Simone Biles revealed her teammates' role in making a comeback in gymnastics
For Simone Biles, her future in gymnastics initially looked bleak after her sudden withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. She opened up about how her teammates convinced her to make a strong comeback.
In her conversation with the official website of Olympics.com in 2023, the Olympic champion remarked,
“The girls on the team really helped me with that because they were like, ‘No, Simone, just come in. Come on.' And I’m like, ‘Okay, you’re right. I can’t give up now because then I’ll forever be afraid of it,'” Biles said. “I, at least, knew that if I were to walk away from the sport, I could come in the gym and at least do a full-in, a double-double, or triple-double and I’d be good. I feel like right now, if I walk away, I know that I can do that, so that helps me.”
Simone Biles had won only two medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, including a silver in women's team all-around and a bronze medal in the balance beam event. She registered an impressive comeback at the Paris Olympics, with three gold medals and a silver medal, taking her overall tally to 11 Olympic medals!
