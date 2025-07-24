  • home icon
"Sheesh baby": Jonathan Owens drops flirty reaction as Simone Biles shows off toned physique during vacay

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:39 GMT
Jonathan Owens joined the first practice session of the Chicago Bears' training camp on Wednesday. While the Bears' safety was busy training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, his wife Simone Biles enjoyed a tropical vacation in Virgin Gorda.

On Wednesday, Biles went out for a yacht ride and later posted a handful of pictures of herself via an Instagram post. In the photos, Biles can be seen showing off her well-toned physique while flaunting her stylish looks.

The Olympic gymnast's pictures got her a flirty compliment from husband Jonathan Owens. The Bears' safety dropped his romantic reaction in the comment section of her Instagram post.

"Sheesh, baby I need you home asap!!!" Owens commented.
As seen in the pictures, Biles was spotted wearing a blue swimsuit with a white tank top and a black hat. Biles' tank top was printed with a 5-word message that read:

"No crying on the yacht."

On Tuesday, Jonathan Owens turned 30 years old. Since Simone Biles was on Virgin Gorda island, she missed out on celebrating the safety's birthday. However, she didn't miss out on wishing him. Biles shared an Instagram post from the Bears’ account featuring a photo of Owens from the pre-camp photoshoot on her story.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUSBAND," Biles wrote via her Instagram story.
Jonathan Owens opened up about family expansion plans with Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have been married for 2 years, and there has been a lot of buzz around their family expansion plans. During an interview with E! News in May, Owens opened up about his thoughts on planning a baby with Biles.

“[We’re] enjoying the process. That’s all I could say," Owens said.

Biles tagged along with Owens during the same interview and reflected back on her side of the story about family expansion. According to her, she has always wanted to experience pregnancy and motherhood.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother, to have kids, and just like him—he’s always wanted to be a dad,” Biles said.

The couple made a glamorous appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards last week. Owens later took to his Instagram story to share a wholesome reaction of his viral romantic moment with Biles at the red carpet of the award function.

