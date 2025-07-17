Jonathan Owens attended the ESPYs award show in Los Angeles this week with his wife, Simone Biles. The couple walked the red carpet hand in hand and caught people’s attention, not only for their outfits but also for the NFL star’s heartwarming gesture toward his wife, which became the talk of the town.

Bustle on Instagram shared an adorable video of Biles with her husband, posing for the media on the red carpet. The Chicago Bears safety fixed his wife’s dress and hair before they shared a kiss.

Jonathan Owens reshared the video on his Instagram account, and in the caption, wrote a sweet message for his wife.

“Know imma keep my baby right,” Owens wrote.

Jonathan Owens drops wholesome message reacting to romantic ESPYs red carpet moment with Simone Biles/@jowens

Simone Biles was awarded Best Championship Performance at the ESPYs and also received the Best Athlete - Women’s Sports award. The Philadelphia Eagles won Best NFL Team, and its star, Saquon Barkley, was awarded Best NFL Player.

Jonathan Owens had previously accompanied his wife to the Met Gala in May and shared glamorous pictures of their outfits on his Instagram account.

"Met Gala 2025 … ICONIC ✨ Blessed to be able to celebrate Black excellence and style in a room full of so many amazing people. A night I’ll never forget," he wrote in the caption.

For the Met Gala, Biles wore a short blue dress with a white collar and an attached bow. The dress was embellished with beads and featured a long train. She wore matching heels to complete her look.

Owens, on the other hand, styled himself in an all-white Deji & Kola outfit. He wore pants with fringes at the bottom, a white shirt with a matching tie, and a blazer. He accessorized with a white fur scarf and a cane.

Jonathan Owens gives a shoutout to his wife for winning 2 ESPYs

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jonathan Owens shared a few pictures of his ESPYs outing with his wife. He then wrote a heartfelt caption for Biles for winning two awards.

"ESPYs 2025 ✨ Huge shoutout to my amazing wife for winning 2 ESPY awards!! Now that’s 6 ‼️‼️ I’m so happy i was able to be there to witness such an amazing night, so proud of you baby," he wrote.

For the ESPYs, Simone Biles wore a Zac Posen-designed shiny blue gown. Her husband wore a Banana Republic outfit. He styled himself in black pants and a black vest, paired with a white blazer adorned with a small red rose brooch.

