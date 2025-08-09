"I know how much that can affect your spouse" - Simone Biles spills why she's ditching social media drama

American gymnast Simone Biles has shared that she has been trying to be more private on social media since her rise to fame. Biles has a huge social media following, with over 12 million followers on Instagram. Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, she gained over four million followers, demonstrating her growing popularity. She mentioned that social media culture has changed significantly, which is why she now tries to be more cautious about what she shares online, since it could impact her spouse Jonathan Owens or other close friends family.Simone Biles is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles made her breakthrough on the international stage at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, where she won the all-around and floor exercise titles at the age of 16. Biles went on to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she won five medals, including four golds. She is now the most decorated gymnast in history, with 30 World Championship and 11 Olympic medals. She last competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics.In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles talked about how she's been trying to be more private on social media, saying: (19:05 onwards)&quot;But this time, I feel like the culture of social media has changed so much where it's almost put me in a position of not wanting to share as much, and I've always tried to share as much so that people can relate. We could be open and honest.&quot;&quot;And now it just make me wants to, I don't know, it's not like hiding, because I don't hide away from them, but be more private, because I know how much that can affect your circle, your personal life, your spouse.&quot;Simone Biles has taken a break from gymnastics since competing at the Paris 2024 Games, opting to spend time with her family and friends.Simone Biles shares flashback to the time she won Laureus award in MadridBiles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: GettySimone Biles took to Instagram to reflect on winning a Laureus Sports award in April 2025. Biles received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award at the ceremony held in Madrid, marking her fourth time winning the award.“I want to thank Laureus for this incredible honor. I’ve been dreaming of moments like this since I was a foster kid.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles also attended the 2025 ESPYs, where she won two awards. She made an appearance at the ceremony alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens.