  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles reveals Apple's FaceTime blunder amid her quick vacation in Las Vegas

Simone Biles reveals Apple's FaceTime blunder amid her quick vacation in Las Vegas

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 06, 2025 02:53 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Simone Biles at the Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles revealed an Apple iPhone issue that prevented her from taking a FaceTime photo while she enjoyed a day in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biles had just returned from a vacation in the British Virgin Islands with her friends.

Ad

Simone Biles has been frequently vacationing since her Paris Olympic exploits and her husband's NFL season in 2024. She began her year with an idyllic vacation in Switzerland with her husband, sharing updates of her dreamy adventure on social media. In February, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in South Africa two years after their marriage, followed by Biles' girls' trip to the Bahamas.

Biles and Owens also visited the former's mother's homeland in Belize, where the gymnast's family spends holidays every year. The 30-time World medalist kept up her travel streak as she took another trip to the British Virgin Islands before stopping for a day at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid the enjoyable time, she expressed worry after failing to take a FaceTime photo due to an Apple blunder. Sharing two screenshots of the message, 'FaceTime photos must be enabled on both devices to use this feature,' she asked whether any of her fans had a similar experience.

"Wait does this happen to anyone else?"
Simone Biles shares FaceTime glitch; Instagram - @simonebiles
Simone Biles shares FaceTime glitch; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles had a victorious campaign at the Paris Games, where she extended her medal tally to 11. She became the oldest all-around gold medalist since 1952 and also led the US women's team to the pole podium.

Ad

Simone Biles revealed the adjustments she made in the build-up to her third Olympics

Simone Biles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)
Simone Biles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

In the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Biles faced a hard blow when she was forced to withdraw midway through the competition due to twisties. She could only secure a bronze medal in the balance beam event. Cut to 2024, Biles reclaimed her top spot with her performances in Paris, walking home as the most decorated gymnast.

Ad

In an Olympics interview this month, she talked about the boundaries she set in the build-up to the Games.

"If you ask [coaches] Cécile and Laurent [Landi], they would definitely be like, ‘We saw her set so many boundaries and that was in her personal life'. Whenever I came home, I just set so many boundaries, like I’m not gonna be doing this, this, this. I will go out to lunch here and there with my friends, just to also fill my tank back up, but other than that, it’s like, I’m not doing any extra stuff that’s not needed,” she said.

Simone Biles won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award this year, followed by two ESPY honors - Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete [Female].

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications