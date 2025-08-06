Simone Biles reveals Apple's FaceTime blunder amid her quick vacation in Las Vegas

Simone Biles revealed an Apple iPhone issue that prevented her from taking a FaceTime photo while she enjoyed a day in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biles had just returned from a vacation in the British Virgin Islands with her friends.

Simone Biles has been frequently vacationing since her Paris Olympic exploits and her husband's NFL season in 2024. She began her year with an idyllic vacation in Switzerland with her husband, sharing updates of her dreamy adventure on social media. In February, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in South Africa two years after their marriage, followed by Biles' girls' trip to the Bahamas.

Biles and Owens also visited the former's mother's homeland in Belize, where the gymnast's family spends holidays every year. The 30-time World medalist kept up her travel streak as she took another trip to the British Virgin Islands before stopping for a day at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amid the enjoyable time, she expressed worry after failing to take a FaceTime photo due to an Apple blunder. Sharing two screenshots of the message, 'FaceTime photos must be enabled on both devices to use this feature,' she asked whether any of her fans had a similar experience.

"Wait does this happen to anyone else?"

Simone Biles shares FaceTime glitch; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles had a victorious campaign at the Paris Games, where she extended her medal tally to 11. She became the oldest all-around gold medalist since 1952 and also led the US women's team to the pole podium.

Simone Biles revealed the adjustments she made in the build-up to her third Olympics

Simone Biles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

In the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Biles faced a hard blow when she was forced to withdraw midway through the competition due to twisties. She could only secure a bronze medal in the balance beam event. Cut to 2024, Biles reclaimed her top spot with her performances in Paris, walking home as the most decorated gymnast.

In an Olympics interview this month, she talked about the boundaries she set in the build-up to the Games.

"If you ask [coaches] Cécile and Laurent [Landi], they would definitely be like, ‘We saw her set so many boundaries and that was in her personal life'. Whenever I came home, I just set so many boundaries, like I’m not gonna be doing this, this, this. I will go out to lunch here and there with my friends, just to also fill my tank back up, but other than that, it’s like, I’m not doing any extra stuff that’s not needed,” she said.

Simone Biles won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award this year, followed by two ESPY honors - Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete [Female].

