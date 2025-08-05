Simone Biles turns up the glamour in black polka dot swimwear during Las Vegas getaway

American gymnast Simone Biles shared pictures of her recent appearance in a polka dot swimwear. This comes amid her time in Las Vegas, Nevada, following a series of vacations with her husband and friends in places such as the British Virgin Islands.

The gymnast also recently attended the Chicago Bears Family Fest alongside her husband and Bears player, Jonathan Owens. The couple also shared an adorable moment at the sidelines of the stadium.

Just a day later, Biles shared a picture of her fit during her time in Vegas on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen in a mirror selfie, wearing polka dot swimwear. She remarked further in the caption of her story:

"Woke up in the city that never sleeps"

Screenshot of Biles' story featuring her glimpse in the polka dot swimwear (Image via: @simonebiles)

Simone Biles has been out of action for nearly a year now after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is also set to miss the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to start on Thursday, August 7. Several of her teammates, such as Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, will also not compete in the event.

Simone Biles opened up about the fear of her twisties coming back

Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles recently revealed whether she had faced fears of her twisties coming back at the Paris quadrennial Games last year after suffering from them at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview, Biles shared that she faces this every day, but she has the positive instinct that it will not come again with the amount of hard work she has put in. However, she mentioned that she had an anxious feeling regarding it at times, as she said (via the Olympics official website):

"I thought about that every single day, but not in a negative way. It was in a more positive way that I’ve put the work in and that this will not happen again. There was always a part of me that thought what if? But that was obviously my anxiety talking."

Biles further spoke about her instances with former coach, Laurent Landi, in training sessions due to the fear of twisties and said:

"I think Laurent could see [it in] me sometimes. He would be like, ‘Go do double-doubles.’ And I’d be like, ‘Can we do those tomorrow?’"

Coming back to the Olympic stage after a struggling Tokyo event, Biles shone bright with three top podium finishes to her name at the Paris Olympics.

