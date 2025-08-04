After her return from luxury island vacation, Simone Biles shares adorable moment with husband Jonathan Owens at Chicago Bears' Family Fest

Simone Biles took pride in her NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens, as she accompanied him at the Chicago Bears Family Fest. The event welcomed families of players and fans, who received an up-close look at the team's practice before the regular season began. Simone Biles was a constant on the sidelines during the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons, supporting his husband when he played with the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. During her downtime from gymnastics after Paris, Biles even stayed in Chicago until the Bears' season ended. The couple took several trips since then, including their honeymoon in South Africa and a visit to Biles' mother's hometown, Belize. Now, ahead of the NFL regular season, slated to begin in September 2025, the 30-time World medalist accompanied her husband to the Chicago Bears Family Fest, an event where fans and family of players get to have a closer look at the field practice before the team heads to the regular season. As posted in the Bears' official X handle, Owens was seen walking onto the field and immediately running to his wife for a quick kiss at midfield. Posing alongside Owens in a black and white outfit and clear glasses, the gymnast expressed her love with an emoji on her Instagram story. She wrote:&quot;my (honey jar emoji)&quot;Biles expresses her love for Owens; Instagram - @simonebilesThe eleven-time Olympic medalist came off a luxurious British Virgin Islands with her friends. She kept her social fans updated with her beach fits and different cocktail drinks and food she indulged in. Simone Biles received praise from her husband Jonathan Owens after her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year honor Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the 2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)Simone Biles earned global fame as the most decorated gymnast of all time, boasting 30 world and 11 Olympic medals. She also became the oldest gymnast to win the all-around title at the Paris Olympics since 1952. In honor of her history-making performances, the 28-year-old earned her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award and garnered love and praises from her pillar of strength, Owens. He shared a story of the news on his Instagram, taking pride in her, writing:&quot;And another one ❤️❤️❤️ so proud to call you my wife.&quot;It was not the first laurel for Biles after her Olympic achievements. She was honored with the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2024. She also added two ESPY awards to her wall of fame recently.