Simone Biles sends heartwarming message as husband Jonathan Owens kicks off training camp with sweet nod to gymnast

Simone Biles took to social media to share her reaction to a sweet gesture made by her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens. Owens recently celebrated his birthday on July 22nd, just a day after the Bears had began their training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Biles and Owens have been married since 2023, with the couple recently attending the 2025 ESPY Awards together.

Simone Biles is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts ever. Biles made her breakthrough on the international stage when she made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won four gold medals and one bronze medal. She would go on to become the most decorated gymnast ever, winning 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Games, where she earned three gold medals and one silver, adding to her already impressive tally.

Biles took to Instagram to react to Owens' sweet gesture at a Bears photoshoot, which involved a writing board where he mentioned that he loves his wife. She wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUSBAND 🩷🩷🩷🩷,"

Biles recently shared a few glimpses of her trip to the British Virgin Islands, travelling alongside her friends including former volleyball player Torrie Brown.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attended the 2025 Met Gala, one of the most prestigious fashion showcases of the year. Biles and Owens colour-coordinated their outfits, with the gymnast wearing a blue mini-dress and Owens rocking a stylish white suit.

In an interview with Vogue, Biles was asked what she was most excited for the night, to which she said: (1:35 onwards)

"Oh my gosh, I think just being with my husband, because again, we're a little bit of long distance so we don't get to do events like this a lot of the time. So it's been a fantastic week. Anniversary's tomorrow. So good start to the week." - Simone Biles

She was also asked about what was the hardest to prepare for out of the Olympics and the Met Gala, to which she said [0:13 onwards]:

"The Met Gala, only because I trained for the Olympics for my whole entire life, and this is just like a one-day event. But I got in yesterday, we did all the fittings, and so it's just a lot stressful."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married on April 22, 2023 at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston.

