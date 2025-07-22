Simone Biles signals girls’ trip kickoff with touch of "painkiller" in British Virgin Islands

Simone Biles shared a glimpse of the painkiller drink she enjoyed on her vacation on the British Virgin Islands with her friends. Biles is taking a break from gymnastics for this year, and has not competed since the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has previously stated that she is enjoying her time off, focusing on spending time with family and friends.

Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, having won 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. During her time off since the Paris Games, Biles has made multiple public appearances, including at the Met Gala and the Laureus Awards.

Biles shared a few glimpses of her time at the British Virgin Islands on her Instagram story, kicking off her vacation with a Painkiller, the iconic drink of the Virgin Islands.

"a lil painkiller to kick off the trip"

Torrie Brown, a former volleyball player and close friend of Biles, also shared a glimpse of their trip together:

"touched down 🥳"

Still taken from Biles and Brown's Instagram (source: @simonebiles, @torriebrown_/Instagram)

Simone Biles shares a close relationship with Torrie Brown, with the pair even spending some time together on a private jet while going to see the gymnast's husband Jonathan Owens at an NFL game.

Simone Biles reacts to winning at 2025 ESPY Awards

Biles and Owens at the 2025 ESPYs - Source: Getty

Simone Biles won the 2025 ESPY Award for Best Championship Performance at the award ceremony held on July 16th. The gymnast also won the Best Female Athlete Award.

Other nominees for the Best Championship Performance award included Stephen Curry, Rory McIlroy, and Freddie Freeman. Biles earned the award for her performances in the all-around event at the Paris Olympics, where she won the gold medal to mark her emphatic comeback to the sport. In her speech, she said: (1:10 onwards)

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you. I also proudly share this award with my team of supporters."

Simone Biles attended the 2025 ESPYs alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens. The couple have been married since 2023. The 28-year-old could yet return to the mat and take part in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More