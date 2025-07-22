"We're kind of on autopilot right now"- When Gabby Douglas opened up about her rivalry with Simone Biles ahead of Olympics

Gabby Douglas once opened up about the rivalry between her and Simone Biles before the gymnasts appeared at the 2016 Rio Olympics. While Biles was set to make her Olympic debut at the 2016 Games, Douglas set her sights on defending her all-around title and winning a second individual gold medal.

Biles was competing to become the first woman to win five gymnastic gold medals at a single Olympics, while Douglas was vying to become the first woman to win back-to-back all-around gold since Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska in 1968. This sparked to become one of the most anticipated rivalries in Rio.

Ahead of their appearance in Brazil, Douglas reflected on their matchup in an interview with Sportstar in 2016, highlighting the intensity of her training that allowed her to stay focused and move subconsciously — like being on “autopilot.”

"We've done so many routines we're kind of on autopilot right now, so it's just like go, go, go, go," Douglas said.

Biles also spoke about their rivalry in the same interview, and stated her confidence to perform even under pressure.

"We're so well-prepared that we know what to expect of ourselves and our gymnastics once we go out there on the competition floor," Biles said.

Biles went on to clinch the all-around title at the 2016 Games. Douglas also earned the qualification in the all-around event, but missed the final round due to the two-per-country rule, as she finished behind her teammates Biles and Aly Raisman.

Simone Biles opens up on her participation at the 2028 Olympics

Simone Biles during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles has been off the gymnastics mat since her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American gymnast opened up about her participation at the 2028 Games, stating her appearance should be worth more than winning medals. The 28-year-old highlighted that her sacrifices at this moment in her life, including her family, should really be worth it.

"I’ve accomplished so much,” Biles said, via Sports Illustrated. "There’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy,” she continued. “Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

Simone Biles has so far collected 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals.

