  Simone Biles' former training partner Dulcy Caylor opens up after missing top 10 at U.S. Classic, gives shoutout to Olympic champion

Simone Biles' former training partner Dulcy Caylor opens up after missing top 10 at U.S. Classic, gives shoutout to Olympic champion

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Jul 21, 2025 20:25 GMT
Simone Biles and training partner Dulcy Caylor. PHOTO: Getty Images
Simone Biles and training partner Dulcy Caylor. PHOTO: Getty Images

Simone Biles' former training partner Dulcy Caylor reflected on her experience at the 2025 U.S. Classic. Caylor finished 11th in the women’s all-around final with a total score of 51.850 points, including 13.900 on vault, 13.600 on uneven bars, 12.750 on balance beam and 11.600 on floor exercise apparatus.

Following her finish outside the top 10, she expressed gratitude and maintained a positive mindset, looking ahead to more opportunities, including her appearance at the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which is scheduled next month from August 7 to 10 in New Orleans.

Along with posting photos of her routines on Instagram, she shared her thoughts after the U.S. Classic, captioning the post:

“U.S Classic 2025❤️🤍🖤 Looking forward to Championships for more opportunities to improve.”
also-read-trending Trending

She also gave a sweet shoutout to Simone Biles in the post:

“And thank you so much @simonebiles for the support!”
In her highlights, the 17-year-old shared two pictures with Simone Biles, one where she, Biles and Joscelyn Roberson posed together, and another, a selfie of her with the 23-time world champion. Notably, Biles attended the event to cheer on her former training partners and other gymnasts competing.

While Caylor still trains at the World Champions Center, Biles has been enjoying her time away from gymnastics, including going on trips, and hasn’t featured in any gymnastics competitions since the Paris Olympics.

Dulcy Caylor reflects on after watching Simone Biles and co. win gold at Paris Olympics 2024

Biles at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Biles at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dulcy Caylor traveled to Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics, specifically the women’s artistic gymnastics events. Notably, the trip was a gift from her parents. As a part of her trip, she witnessed the women’s all-around team featuring Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey clinch the gold medal at the quadrennial games.

She posted a celebration moment of Team USA on her Instagram, sharing that she had visited to be inspired and was indeed inspired, captioning the post:

“Came to be inspired and these girls definitely inspired me! Huge congratulations this amazing Olympic GOLD Medal Team!!!❤️🤍💙🥇 🇺🇸 #LA2028 #paris2024 #gold #greatteammates @usagym @paris2024 @la28games”
Weeks after the Games ended, Caylor uploaded highlights from her Paris trip, describing it as an ‘incredible’ experience. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the Games.

Notably, the USA gymnastics team had a successful campaign, winning 3 gold medals, all bagged by Simone Biles, along with one silver and five bronze medals.

Abhiruchi Rout

