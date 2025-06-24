Amid backlash over trans athlete debate, Simone Biles shares message on gaining strength

American gymnast Simone Biles took to social media to share a message on strength amid her online feud with conservative activist Riley Gaines. Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast of all-time, clashed with Gaines online after the former NCAA swimmer criticised a transgender player on the Minnesota High School softball team.

Biles made her breakthrough at the 2013 Antwerp World Championships where she won two gold medals, including an all-around title. She took up gymnastics at at the age of six and was raised by her grandparents who provided her with support for her career. Outside of gymnastics, Biles is also a vocal supporter of children in health care and mental health. She is married to NFL star Jonathan Owens.

Biles took to Instagram to share a message which read:

"Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive."

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Biles would later go on to apologise to Riley Gaines after the gymnast made a comment on Gaines' body, which led to the end of their online dispute.

Simone Biles reflects on support she received after opting out of Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently discussed the support she recieved from her close family and friends after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles competed in two events and earned two medals but later withdrew to focus on her mental health.

In an interview with Student Life after speaking at the 2025 commencement ceremony for Washington University, Biles said:

"My parents, as well as my coaches, doctors, and everyone surrounding me. I’ve had such a great support system, and I knew they would support me 100% in whatever that decision was. Obviously it was hard, but I knew it was best for me."

She also later added that Tokyo was one of the biggest moments in her career, saying:

"A huge moment for everyone would be Tokyo because I put myself first and got the proper help that I deserve, and that’s the most courageous I’ve ever been. I also have to mention 2016, because that was my first Olympics and I was 19 and had so much fun. Obviously the last one, 2024 in Paris, because I just really embraced the whole entire process, and I got to live in the moment. I don’t think I’ve done that in previous years."

Biles delivered her speech at the Francis Olympic Field for Washington University in St. Louis.

