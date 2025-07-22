Simone Biles' cheeky message for husband Jonathan Owens leaves him gushing

Simone Biles recently left a playful message for her husband, Jonathan Owens. Lately, Biles has been grabbing everyone's attention with her bold and chic looks while attending high-profile events and delighting in luxurious vacations.Biles shared a sweet picture of herself posing in the kitchen of her Chicago house. She opted for a grey T-shirt and paired it with a silver watch. The legendary gymnast opted for diamond jewelry, including a bracelet, a necklace, and a bold ring. She was seen flaunting her freshly done nails, featuring a polka dot-like design. Biles opted for a minimal makeup look, which drew attention to her structured features.Posting the picture, she penned a saucy message, writing:&quot;His prettiest problem💋&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOwens commented on the post:&quot;And i LOVE it 😩😍&quot;Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.Simone Biles has lately been serving looks, which includes her appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards. She was seen donning a navy blue square-neckline sequined gown custom-made by Zac Posen in partnership with Athleta. The American gymnast opted for a glossy bob with sleek waves and diamond jewelry by EFFY. As the gymnast stole the spotlight with her glamorous look, her husband was seen wearing a white blazer, a black cowl-neck shirt, and matching black pants by Banana Republic.Simone Biles graces gymnastics event with her presence amid her break from sportSimone Biles during Netflix's FYSEE &quot;Simone Biles Rising&quot; ATAS Official in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)Amid her tight schedule, Simone Biles squeezed in some time to attend the 2025 US Classic event held on July 18-19 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. She was present at the Classic to cheer for her former teammate Joscelyn Roberson, who secured third place in the all-around event. Roberson expressed what it meant to have Biles cheer her.“It means the world. I mean, she's the busiest human ever. She was at the SB three days, two days ago, and she called me and said like 'okay I have this and this but if you really want me there, I'll be there', and I was like, 'I kind of really want you there', and she's like 'Okay, so it's done’. And so she came, and she's just the best person and the biggest role model and support person I have,” Roberson said (via nytimes.com).Biles hasn't participated in a competition since her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.