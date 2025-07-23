"I'm still doing it for other people" - When Simone Biles opened up about pressure she experienced before withdrawing from Olympics

Simone Biles once opened up about the pressure of expectations she experienced before withdrawing from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Biles made her second appearance at the Quadrennial Games in Tokyo after her remarkable run in 2016.
At the Rio Games, she collected four gold medals, becoming the nation's favourite for the upcoming Games. However, the gymnast began to feel the weight of massive expectations. Even though Biles wanted to focus on herself, she left like she was doing it for others due to the pressure.
In an interview with ESPN. In July 2021, the multiple-time Olympian highlighted the risks involved in gymnastics, while stating that one has to be fully committed to avoid any possibility of injury. She admitted that she wasn't confident in herself, citing the probability of age. Biles further stated that she was nervous, which did not allow her to enjoy the sport.
"I just don't trust myself as much anymore," she said. "I don't know if it's age, I'm just more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I'm also not having as much fun. And I know this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I'm still doing it for other people."
Biles, who pulled out from continuing her quest after her vault routine, added:
"At the end of the day, we don't want to be carried out of there on a stretcher ... You have to be there 100% because if you're not, you get hurt."
Before her withdrawal, Biles collected a silver and a bronze medal in team and balance beam events, respectively.
Simone Biles speaks about sacrifices she would have to make for competing at the 2028 LA Olympics
Simone Biles last participated in competition at the Paris Games. She also opened up about her participation at the 2028 LA Games, highlighting the sacrifices she would have to make. Biles hinted that while missing prom and college were easy sacrifices, prioritising gymnastics over her family seems unjustified.
"I’ve accomplished so much,” Biles said. "There’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”
“If you go back, you’ll be greedy,” she continued. “What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?” (via si.com)
Although she has been away from the mat for a while now, Simone Biles is not neglecting her fitness. The gymnast was seen working out on a beach even on her vacation.