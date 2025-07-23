Simone Biles shares glimpses of her beach workout during island vacation with girlfriends 

Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of her beach workout with a friend during her latest island vacation with girlfriends in the United Kingdom. Biles has been navigating quite a busy schedule, including delighting in a trip with her husband in Belize, followed by her recent one.The American gymnast recently won two honors at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremony. She was awarded the best championship performance and Best Athlete - Women’s Sports at the ESPY Award ceremony on July 16 at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Biles earned this award for her incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games, including the gold medal victory in the all-around event.The legendary gymnast is yet to return to the gymnastics mat since she last competed at the 2024 Games. However, that hasn't stopped her from focusing on her fitness, as she continues to squeeze in time for her workouts-even during her vacations. The Olympian was seen performing squads with her friend on the beach multiple times while embracing the summer vibes. She donned a bright blue swimsuit and paired it with massive sunglasses.Sharing the video, she wrote:&quot;Beach workout&quot;Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.Following her participation at the Olympics in Paris, Biles has been prioritizing spending time with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The couple went on their first honeymoon trip in South Africa in February.Simone Biles' look at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremonySimone Biles speaks onstage during Netflix's FYSEE &quot;Simone Biles Rising&quot; ATAS Official in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)Simone Biles was seen turning up the glamour at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremony in a custom-made gown by Zac Posen in collaboration with Athleta. She opted for a navy blue square-neckline sequined gown, which she paired with sleek waves and diamond jewelry by EFFY. Biles even shared her experience of being in the process of designing her red carpet look.&quot;It was so exciting,” Biles said (via si.com). “It was a really cool process to watch, because that’s how dresses are made, and I’ve never been able to be a part of that process. So to be fully hands on and see this come to life was really neat and special for me.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe attended the award ceremony with her husband, Jonathan Owens, who looked stylish in a classy outfit. He wore a white blazer, a black cowl-neck shirt, and matching black pants by Banana Republic.