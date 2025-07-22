Simone Biles embarks on special island vacation with girlfriends after receiving two major awards

Simone Biles recently shared a sneak peek of her vacation to the United Kingdom with her girlfriends on social media. The gymnast currently won two major honors at the 2025 ESPY award ceremony.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, she delivered notable performances in various events and bagged four medals. She won three gold medals in the team all-around event, the individual all-around event, and the vault exercise, and a silver medal in the floor exercise.

Following this campaign, she executed the second iteration of the Gold Over America Tour, and since then, the American hasn't made an appearance on the mat. The Olympic champion is currently in her off-season and has been frequently sharing her off-mat shenanigans on social media. Currently, she has embarked on a trip to the UK with her girlfriends and has shared several glimpses of the same on her Instagram story.

In the first update, she shared a picture of her and her friends flaunting their passports, and the caption read:

"& we're off🌴👙🍹🐠💛"

In the next story, the gymnast shared a video, showcasing the scenic beauty of the British Virgin Islands.

The next update carried a picture of them clinking their glasses, and the caption read:

"A lil painkiller to kick off the trip."

Biles also shared a picture of a yatch, where she and her friends would be staying for a week, as the caption read:

"Home for the week😍😍😍"

Adding to these, she shared more glimpses of her room and selfies, and shared the picturesque view from their stay. Here are the snippets of the same:

Simone Biles recently received two major honors at the ESPY award ceremony on July 16, including the Best Championship Performance award for her all-around win at the Paris Olympics and the Best Athlete Women's Sports Award.

Simone Biles opened up about winning the Best Championship Performance award at the ESPY ceremony

Simone Biles made her feelings known about winning the Best Championship Performance honor at the ESPY Award ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She was the only female to be nominated for the Best Championship Performance title, and shortly after nabbing this notable win, she expressed her joy about it in her acceptance speech at the award ceremony.

"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much," Simone Biles said. (0:35 onwards)

She further extended gratitude towards her close ones and said:

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you," she added.

Simone Biles defeated the other nominees, basketball player Stephen Curry, golfer Rory McIlory, and MLB player Freddie Freeman, to win the Best Championship Performance award.

