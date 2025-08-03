  • home icon
  "Let's not panic" - Simone Biles gets real on how former coach helped her overcome mental block during comeback journey

"Let's not panic" - Simone Biles gets real on how former coach helped her overcome mental block during comeback journey

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:50 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympics (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles has opened up about the mental health issues she faced on her return to training after the Tokyo Olympics and how her former coach helped her in dealing with them. The American gymnast faced a tough time at the delayed quadrennial games in Tokyo, where she suffered from twisties.

This affected her performance immensely, and she also had to withdraw from several events, ending her campaign without a single gold medal. Even though Biles took a long hiatus from the sport after the Tokyo event to focus on her therapy for the betterment of her mental health, the blues from the event and her issues didn't fade away completely upon her return to the mat.

Speaking in a recent interview, Biles stated that there had been times during her training when she got lost a bit. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist further added that she and her former coaches, Cecile and Laurent Landi, figured out how to handle these doubts and emotions, and thereby focused more on the basics. Biles said (via Olympics.com):

"I feel like [there were] only one or two times where I got lost. But we knew how to regulate all those emotions, feelings, and doubts that came with it. We didn’t freak out too much. We’re just like, ‘It’s okay. Let’s not panic. Let’s go back to basics. We’ll work our way up, and then, in a couple of days, you’re fine."
During the interview, Simone Biles also remarked that her former coaches had also helped her immensely during those practice sessions in the gym, and conversations with them were also quite easy for her.

Simone Biles sheds light on her emotions before the all-around event final at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)
Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles spoke about her mindset before competing in the all-around event finals during the 2024 Olympics. Notably, Biles went on to clinch the gold medal in the final, her second in her gymnastics career.

In an interview, Biles revealed that she was very confident before the finals, but there were a few doubts inside her head that kept revolving in her mind. She said (via Olympics.com):

"I put too much work in physically, mentally, emotionally. But I mean, we’re human. You’re always gonna think about what if it goes wrong? That was just the little voices in my head."

Notably, since her successful Paris campaign, Biles hasn't been around the mat and has spent most of her time in other endeavors such as the Gold Over America Tour and vacations with her husband and friends.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
