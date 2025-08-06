  • home icon
  Amid her break from gymnastics, Simone Biles gears up for her next trip while welcoming suggestions from fans

Amid her break from gymnastics, Simone Biles gears up for her next trip while welcoming suggestions from fans

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 06, 2025 03:53 GMT
Netflix
Simone Biles at the Netflix's FYSEE Simone Biles Rising ATAS Official - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles revealed that she was open to taking suggestions for her next trip destination as she enjoyed her 24-hour vacation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biles has been on a vacation spree since January 2025, shortly after her husband, Jonathan Owens' 2024 NFL season concluded.

Simone Biles spent quality time with her girl gang at the British Virgin Islands last week, turning up in glamour in beachwear and sipping cocktails. She also made her husband, Jonathan Owens, gush over her bikini-clad picture on a yacht. Following the dreamy getaway, she touched down in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a one-day trip. This stop also featured delectable food and pretty cocktails, and Simone Biles' gorgeous wardrobe.

In a recent Instagram post, she collected her best photos, including the Olympian in a black dress, glammed up for the night, a picturesque beach, a seafood platter, a close-up selfie in a blue bikini, and 'Owens' necklace, a plate of fries, and a summer drink, shots in customized glasses, and a photo of the girls.

In her caption, the 28-year-old asked her fans to suggest where she could visit next.

"where to next? taking suggestions"
In a series of Instagram stories, Biles shared highlights from her vacation, but was also seemingly worried as her FaceTime failed to take photos due to an iPhone fault.

"wait does this happen to anyone else?"

Earlier this year, Biles visited Switzerland, South Africa, and Belize with her husband and the Bahamas with her friends.

Simone Biles once shared that being the 'GOAT' of gymnastics was never her goal

Simone Biles at the Today Show Gallery of Olympians - (Source: Getty)

Simone had written history in the gymnastics domain, amassing a record 30 World medals and 11 Olympic podiums. She broke multiple records since her career onset, continuing her momentum in three Olympic and six World Championship editions. In May 2025, she delivered the commencement speech at Washington University and expressed that she planned to be the greatest Simone and never the Greatest of All Time, the distinction she earned for her talent. She also thanked her mother, Nellie Biles, for being her biggest inspiration in her journey.

"Being the GOAT was never the goal. All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be. My goal was to be the greatest Simone Biles of all time. I wanted, and still strive for it today. And when I start to get in my head and doubt myself, I reflect on what my mom instilled in me from a very young age, and that is to be the best Simone that I can be, each and every day (Thank you, Mom!)."

Biles has been advocating for mental health since her 'twisties' setback at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also actively participates in philanthropy and works towards giving back to her community.

Agnijeeta Majumder

