  "I'm so small and tiny"- Simone Biles gushes over sweet moment with husband Jonathan Owens while tuning into US Open

"I'm so small and tiny"- Simone Biles gushes over sweet moment with husband Jonathan Owens while tuning into US Open

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 26, 2025 14:42 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Biles and Owens at the 2025 ESPYs - Source: Getty

American gymnast Simone Biles took to social media to share a fun video of her alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens. The couple have been married since 2023, first meeting earlier through the Raya app in 2020. Biles has not made a competitive appearance since the Paris Olympics 2024, choosing to take a break and travel. She most recently shared that she took a quick trip to Australia alongside her friends and was watching the US Open.

Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. She has won a total of 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, making her the most decorated gymnast in history. At the Paris Olympics 2024, Biles won three gold medals and one silver, which was her last competitive appearance. She is currently taking a break from gymnastics and is yet to confirm if she will participate in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

In a post shared on Tiktok, Biles shared a video of her getting picked up by her husband, Jonathan Owens. She captioned the post:

"I’m so small & tiny, he’s so big & tall"
Simone Biles made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards alongside Owens, where she won the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women's Sports awards.

Simone Biles reflects on Paris Olympics: "Grateful if this was the end"

Biles at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Biles at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently discussed whether she would be making a comeback to the sport, saying that she is undecided. In an interview with Olympics' official website, Biles reflected on her previous appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024, saying:

“I think as athletes, you always want to end up on top and it be your choice when you end. Paris was such a special moment. Of course, you have some that want to go back and repeat that success because you get really hungry for it, and you know what that feels like, and you know what you’re capable of.
"I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on." I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending.”

Simone Biles also attended the 2025 U.S Classic, adding that she was happy she was in the stands for once.

Edited by Luke Koshi
