Simone Biles reveals cosy update after hectic around the globe travel amid time away from gymnastics

Simone Biles recently updated her fans with her hectic travel schedule following her short trip to Australia with her sister Adria. Biles was last seen competing at the Paris Olympics, where she secured three gold and one silver medal. Since then, the legendary gymnast has been navigating an active schedule, attending award shows, high-profile events, and back-to-back vacations.
She was recently seen on a short trip to Australia with Adria, her younger sister. Biles is two years older than Adria. Both sisters have shared a strong bond since childhood. They were placed into foster care after their biological mother Shanon, was unable to provide for them. Frequently mistaken as twins, they were adopted by their grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles.
The sisters were present in Australia as the gymnast received the honor of guest speaker at the Ready25 Conference in Sydney. In the past few months, the gymnast has travelled to attend Netflix's 'Simone Biles: Rising,' ESPY Awards, Laureus award show, a short trip to Belize with her husband Jonathan Owens, and the MET Gala, to name a few.
Following her return from Australia, Biles shared a cosy moment at her home in Chicago. She highlighted her hectic travel, writing:
"Australia - San Fran - Houston - Chicago."
"Finally back home," Biles added with a white heart emoji.
A few days back, the gymnast also shared a bizarre accident she faced in Sydney while on her visit to Featherdale Sydney National Park.
Simone Biles opens up on her participation at the 2028 Olympic Games
Simone Biles recently opened up about her participation at the 2028 LA Games, stating she still hasn't made a decision. The gymnast further stated that since participating in the Games takes years of hard work and sacrifices, she wants to carefully evaluate the decision.
“I haven't decided yet, I'm still taking time off mentally and physically before I decide anything,” she said. “Never say never because you truly don't know, but I’m taking time off to reset mentally and physically and emotionally because training for an Olympic Games … it's not just the year before, it's the four years prior.
Biles added:
“We have to take everything into consideration before I make a final decision because it is a lot of dedication and sacrifices and teamwork because it’s not just me involved." (via realestate.com.au)
Biles has so far collected 11 Olympic medals.