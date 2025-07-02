Simone Biles turns up glamour in green swimwear on her quick getaway with husband Jonathan Owens

Amid her break from gymnastics, Simone Biles is currently delighting in a vacation with her husband Jonathan Owens in San Pedro, Belize. Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and has since been making the most of what she missed during her intense training regime.

Biles has shared that her participation in the next Olympics remains uncertain, emphasizing that for her to compete, it would need to hold significant personal meaning. Having already achieved so much in gymnastics, she is now eager to prioritize her family and spend quality time with her husband.

Months after delighting in their second honeymoon in South Africa, the couple is now soaking up the holiday in the country alongside the Caribbean Sea. Biles shared a few moments from the holiday, including a picture of herself rocking in a green swimsuit. She paired her look with minimal jewelry, stylish sandals, and black sunglasses. The gymnast gracefully posed for a picture against a vibrant background of the coastline.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Biles also shared a few updates with the fans after reaching the offshore. She shared a video of the serene coastline and wrote:

"HONEY, I'M HOME."

She also shared a selfie of herself while flaunting her newly braided hair and gave a glimpse of her scrumptious meal.

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram stories.

Simone Biles receives nomination for a major award alongside basketball star Stephen Curry

Simone Biles during the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards winners walk at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles was recently nominated for the 2025 ESPY Award, alongside American basketball player Stephen Curry, for her remarkable runs at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The legendary gymnast was nominated for the best championship performance.

She earned the honor for dominating the all-around event at the Paris Games by posting 59.131 points. Her tally helped her defeat Rebeca Andrade and fellow teammate Suni Lee, who posted 57.932 and 56.465, respectively.

Curry, meanwhile, received the nomination for helping the American team win its fifth Olympic gold medal in Paris. Biles became the only female gymnast to receive the nomination in the 2025 ESPY Best Championship Performance Award list alongside Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman and Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.

Biles also earned a nomination for the Best Athlete in Women's Sports for the 2025 ESPY Award. She is standing strong in the nomination list besides Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A'Ja Wilson. The winner of the award will be announced on Wednesday, July 16, at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

