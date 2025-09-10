Simone Biles' teammate Jade Carey shows her evolution from being an amateur gymnast to Olympic glory

Simone Biles' teammate, Jade Carey, recently shared about her evolution as an artistic gymnast. The 25-year-old gymnast is currently on a long break, having last participated at the NCAA Championships earlier this year.

Carey shared a collage of her pictures from 2020 to 2025 on her Instagram profile. The collage featured pictures from both her professional and personal life, and showed her evolution as a gymnast overall.

Carey shared the collage on her Instagram story, as she captioned the post as,

"6 years evolution of you!"

Screengrab of Jade Carey's Instagram story [Image Source : Jade Carey's Instagram]

Jade Carey previously rejoined her alma mater i.e. the Oregon State University, but in a different role. The 25-year-old gymnast will now be serving as a junior assistant coach for the Oregon State Beavers' gymnastics team from the next season onwards. The official Instagram page of the Oregon State Beavers' team welcomed her with the following Instagram post,

"𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 Jade Carey. 📰 link in bio #GoBeavs"

Though Jade Carey couldn't win the NCAA Championships for the Oregon State Beavers in her final year as a collegiate gymnast, the 25-year-old gymnast clinched a bronze medal individually in the balance beam event. Carey has also won a total of four silver medals and a bronze medal in her previous attempts.

Jade Carey talks about her 2025 season

Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Jade Carey previously talked about her brief but stellar gymnastics season this year. In her conversation with the ESPN channel, the 25-year-old gymnast mentioned,

"This year I haven't had the Olympics in the back of my mind 24-7. I've just been able to think about and enjoy the whole process and the season. I was able to give more to college gymnastics and to my teammates than I've ever been able to do before. I think that's really what's ultimately led me to where I am this year and allowed me to have a lot of fun."

Jade Carey represented the Oregon State Beavers from 2021 to 2025. The Olympic champion gymnast was to originally make her collegiate debut in 2018, but ultimately delayed it till 2021.

Jade Carey previously represented the USA at the Paris Olympics held last year. She added another gold medal to her collection when she contributed to Team USA's win in the women's team all-around. Jade Carey also won an individual bronze medal in the women's vault event, where her teammate Simone Biles won the gold medal. Notably, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil overcame Jade Carey in terms of execution to win the silver medal.

