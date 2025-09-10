Simone Biles rocks off-shoulder dress as she reunites with Aly Raisman, Jordan Chiles and others at a luxury watch brand's 150th anniversary event

Simone Biles was recently seen turning up the glamour at a luxury watch brand's event while wearing a beige off-shoulder dress. She was accompanied by her teammates (former and current), including Suni Lee, Aly Raisman, and Jordan Chiles.Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, since which she has been managing a packed schedule, including high-profile events, award shows, and media appearances. On Monday, September 8, she was seen gracing the luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary event in New York City. For the event, the legendary gymnast opted for a David Koma leather-trimmed mini sequin dress, made from recycled sequins in beige shade, and stole the spotlight with a soft curly blowout.What drew the most attention in Biles' outfit was the pair of Jimmy Choos Max 150 Satin Sandals in a champagne color, featuring high-shine satin tall sculptural platform, and a delicate ankle strap covering the front foot to give a peep-toe silhouette. She completed her look with a small handbag and a chic beige-shade watch by the brand. Sharing the pictures from the event, Biles wrote:&quot;A night with @audemarspiguet ✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles also posed for pictures with Raisman, Chiles, and Lee. While Chiles wore a black-and-white dress with a loose black neck scarf and Lee opted for a latex-style midi dress with a deep V neckline, Raisman chose an off-shoulder jumpsuit featuring florals and butterflies.Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.Biles attended the event while her husband Jonathan Owens was competing in a faceoff against the Minnesota Vikings.Simone Biles expresses her admiration for Jonathan Owens as he steals the spotlight at the pre-game walkJonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2025 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California. (Photo by WireImage)As Simone Biles attended the luxury brand's 150th anniversary event, her husband Jonathan Owens was competing in a clash against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The gymnast is frequently seen attending NFL games to cheer for the Chicago Bears' safety.Although she missed the opportunity on Monday, the Olympian did not shy away from expressing her admiration for her husband's pre-game walk appearance. Owens opted for an all-white three-piece outfit, which he paired with black boots and sunglasses, a black checkered handbag, and a big diamond ring. Sharing the moment on her Instagram story, Biles wrote:&quot;THATS MY HUSBANDDDD.&quot;Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story.The couple got married in April 2023 and is vocal about their support towards each other, with Biles attending the NFL games and Owens supporting her at gymnastics competitions, a sight even spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics.