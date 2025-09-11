Simone Biles turns up the glamour in black dress at Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary event

American gymnast Simone Biles took to social media to share a picture of herself in a black dress as she made an appearance at an event for luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet in New York City. Biles recently attended the 150th anniversary celebration event, where she met fellow gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Aly Raisman. Biles has even made appearances in public wearing their signature watches, such as at the 2025 Met Gala.

Simone Biles has been on a break from gymnastics since competing at the Paris Olympics. During her time off, she focused on spending time with her close friends and family, as well as making public appearances such as at the US Open Tennis Championships. Biles, who has won 11 Olympic medals, has yet to decide if she will be competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

In a story shared on Instagram, Biles posed in a black dress as she visited the Audemars Piguet event in NYC. The company was founded in 1875 in Le Brassus village in Switzerland.

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Simone Biles also attended the 2025 U.S Classic, watching on from the stands as many young gymnasts competed.

Simone Biles reveals she would have been a nurse if she hadn't gotten into gymnastics

Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently revealed that she would have gone into nursing if she hadn't become a competitive gymnast. In an interview on Student Life, which is Washington University's independent newspaper, she said:

"If I’m going to be completely honest with you, I would have gone to college, but I think I would have dropped out. I think it would have been hard. In school I was good, I had straight As and I really studied, but I think I would have just loved to flip. Gymnastics took me [on] the right path. But yes, my dream was to be a nurse or work in the neonatal intensive care unit. We have a lot of nurses and doctors in our family, and my mom was one of them, and I just thought that was the coolest thing and I wanted to help people."

Biles gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech at Washington University in May earlier this year. The 7-time Olympic gold medal winner discussed many topics, such as her career as well as overcoming mental health struggles.

