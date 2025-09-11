  • home icon
  Simone Biles shows off luxury Audemars Piguet watches while posing in special white outfit during multi-billion dollar brand's event

Simone Biles shows off luxury Audemars Piguet watches while posing in special white outfit during multi-billion dollar brand's event

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 11, 2025 02:57 GMT
The American gymnast, Simone Biles - Source: Getty
The American gymnast, Simone Biles - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently attended an event that celebrated luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary in NYC and showed off the multi-billion-dollar brand's watch on social media. She also showed off the outfit she wore to the event in the latest updates.

Biles is currently in her offseason and was last seen competing on the mat during the Paris Olympics. Ever since then, she has been spending time with her close ones and frequently sharing updates about going on vacations with friends, her husband, Jonathan Owens, and all her off-season shenanigans. Most recently, she shared a sneak peek of her visit to a multi-billion-dollar brand's event.

She uploaded glimpses of her time at the event via Instagram stories, and in one of the updates, she showed off luxury Audemars Piguet watches. She shared a picture of herself and seemingly her friends flaunting the luxury watches over their lunch table. Here is the snippet of the same:

Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles)
Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

In the next update, she showcased her stylish fit in a mirror selfie, where she was seen donning a white-colored crop paired with white baggy pants styled by Monica Rose. Tagging her stylist in the update, she added a short caption that read:

"🤍 @monicarosestyle."
Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles)
Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

Simone Biles frequently rocks Audemars Piguet's in public events, including the 2025 Met Gala.

Simone Biles opened up about getting sick after her Paris Olympics campaign

Simone Biles delivered a stellar performance at the Paris Olympics. She bagged three gold medals in the team all-around event, the individual all-around event, and the vault exercise. She also won a silver medal in the floor exercise.

Shortly after this campaign, the gymnast sat for an interview, in which she revealed that she got sick for ten days after the competition. She also revealed that her body collapsed after she returned to the Olympic village and opened up about her appearance at the 2028 Olympics.

"At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I got sick for 10 days. 2028 seems so far away, and my body ages. Because I've already accomplished so much, I would really need to be thrilled by it. So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see. I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided," said Simone Biles via Sports Illustrated.

Although Simone Biles will be away from the mat in this year's gymnastics season, she has won several awards this year, including two major awards at the 2025 ESPY award ceremony, including the Best Athlete Women's Sports Award and the Best Championship Performance award.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
