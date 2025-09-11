Simone Biles shows off luxury Audemars Piguet watches while posing in special white outfit during multi-billion dollar brand's event

Simone Biles recently attended an event that celebrated luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary in NYC and showed off the multi-billion-dollar brand's watch on social media. She also showed off the outfit she wore to the event in the latest updates.

Biles is currently in her offseason and was last seen competing on the mat during the Paris Olympics. Ever since then, she has been spending time with her close ones and frequently sharing updates about going on vacations with friends, her husband, Jonathan Owens, and all her off-season shenanigans. Most recently, she shared a sneak peek of her visit to a multi-billion-dollar brand's event.

She uploaded glimpses of her time at the event via Instagram stories, and in one of the updates, she showed off luxury Audemars Piguet watches. She shared a picture of herself and seemingly her friends flaunting the luxury watches over their lunch table. Here is the snippet of the same:

Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

In the next update, she showcased her stylish fit in a mirror selfie, where she was seen donning a white-colored crop paired with white baggy pants styled by Monica Rose. Tagging her stylist in the update, she added a short caption that read:

"🤍 @monicarosestyle."

Biles’ Instagram story (@simonebiles)

Simone Biles frequently rocks Audemars Piguet's in public events, including the 2025 Met Gala.

Simone Biles opened up about getting sick after her Paris Olympics campaign

Simone Biles delivered a stellar performance at the Paris Olympics. She bagged three gold medals in the team all-around event, the individual all-around event, and the vault exercise. She also won a silver medal in the floor exercise.

Shortly after this campaign, the gymnast sat for an interview, in which she revealed that she got sick for ten days after the competition. She also revealed that her body collapsed after she returned to the Olympic village and opened up about her appearance at the 2028 Olympics.

"At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I got sick for 10 days. 2028 seems so far away, and my body ages. Because I've already accomplished so much, I would really need to be thrilled by it. So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see. I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided," said Simone Biles via Sports Illustrated.

Although Simone Biles will be away from the mat in this year's gymnastics season, she has won several awards this year, including two major awards at the 2025 ESPY award ceremony, including the Best Athlete Women's Sports Award and the Best Championship Performance award.

