Olympic word weekly: Simone Biles wins 2 major awards, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set to compete in new event, Trinity Rodman anticipates comeback

Simone Biles won two ESPY awards at the ceremony held on Wednesday, July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. She won one of the awards by being the only female nominated in the category and defeating basketball star Stephen Curry.After dominating the 400m hurdles event for a brief period, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone withdrew from competing in her pet event at the upcoming event. The NWSL star Trinity Rodman, who has been navigating a long period of back injury, anticipated her comeback for the team. Let's take a look at the biggest moments from the Olympic realm in the last week.#1 Simone Biles honored with ESPY awardsSimone Biles during the 2025 ESPY Awards in California. (Photo by Getty Images)Simone Biles won two awards - Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women’s Sports at the 2025 ESPY Awards. She won the awards for her remarkable run of three gold and one silver medal at the Paris Games. Simone Biles earned the Best Championship Performance over Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, and Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy. For the event, Simone Biles was seen donning a stunning blue sequined gown custom-made by Zac Posen.#2 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ditches her pet event and enters the 400m at the USATF Outdoor ChampionshipsSydney McLaughlin-Levrone during the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has withdrawn from her pet 400m hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships, scheduled from July 31-August 3, at Hayward Field in Oregon. She became the world’s sixth-fastest woman in the 400m event after clocking 49.43s at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, which was held at the same venue. The American sprinter has focused solely on competing in the 400m to earn a spot at the World Championships, which are scheduled in September.#3 Suni Lee expresses gratitude towards her doctor after winning the ESPY awardSuni Lee at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)Like her teammate Simone Biles, Suni Lee also earned an honor at the ESPYs. After winning the Comeback Athlete, she expressed her gratitude towards Dr. Marcia Faustin, who treated her when the gymnast suffered incurable kidney issues that ended her college career prematurely.&quot;To Dr. Marcia Faustin, she's actually here in the crowd with me today. Thank you for guiding me through the toughest moments, reading every scan and report by my side,&quot; Lee said.Lee made a comeback to the sport and won multiple medals in Paris.#4 Trinity Rodman anticipates her comeback months after her break from sportTrinity Rodman during the Mubadala Citi DC Open. (Photo by Getty Images)Trinity Rodman has been suffering from a back injury since the start of her NWSL career. She was seen being carried off from the field last year. The American played against Brazil for the USWNT in April 2025, after which she was sent on break for an indefinite period. However, in her recent Instagram story, she anticipated her comeback for the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, DC.#5 Ilona Maher expresses excitement for joining the national team at the World CupIlona Maher shared a sweet picture of herself with her teammates before joining the national team for the World Cup, scheduled in August and September. She made her feelings known after winning the ESPY award.&quot;Missin that corner,&quot; Maher wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#6 Lorenzo Bonicelli shows recovery after dangerous injuryLorenzo Bonicelli during the Italian team's press preview in Milan. (Photo by Getty Images)Italy's Lorenzo Bonicelli is showing signs of recovery after suffering a near-fatal injury at the 2025 FISU World University Games at Rhine-Ruhr in Germany. He competed in the rings event, when the gymnast executed a triple back, only to land on his neck while dismounting. After undergoing surgery and being admitted into a medically induced coma, the 23-year-old was temporarily woken up, showing signs of recovery.