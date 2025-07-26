Months after being away due to injury, USWNT's Trinity Rodman beams with excitement on making highly anticipated comeback

Trinity Rodman recently made her feelings known about making a comeback for the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, DC. The player has been suffering from a back injury for a long time now.
Rodman was last seen competing for the USWNT on April 12, 2025, where she played against Brazil. Following this, she was ruled out indefinitely by the Washington Spirit as she continued to deal with her ongoing back injury. This has hindered several of her games since the Olympics, leading to her having just one appearance for the USWNT in 11 months.
After being out of the soccer scene for the last three months, Rodman recently returned to training with the Washington Spirit and is slated to play the next game on August 3 against the Portland Thorns at Audi Field, Washington, DC. Exuding excitement about being back in the field, she shared a post by her team about the upcoming match on her Instagram story and wrote:
"Can't wait to be back at rowdy Audi babyyyy"
In one of the NWSL games in September last year at Kansas City, Rodman left the game in a wheelchair after injuring her back. She continued playing in the NWSL regular season with the injury, helping her team earn a second-place finish.
Trinity Rodman opened up about how she wants to be remembered after her soccer career
With her incredible performances for the NWSL and her stellar performance at the Paris Olympics, Trinity Rodman has made her name in the soccer world. She recently opened up about how she wants herself to be remembered post her career. The 22-year-old made an appearance at the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast on March 7, 2025, where she discussed how she doesn't want to be remembered just as a player who scored several goals.
Stating that she doesn't want soccer to be the 'entire bane of her existence, she said:
"Live, die, breathe soccer is not going to help me in the long run and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing...I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals, I don’t need to be the person that was like, 'she's the best athlete'. I want to be like 'she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of (sport),' said Trinity Rodman.
Outside of her soccer heroics, Trinity Rodman is also making headlines due to her relationship with the American tennis player, Ben Shelton. She was recently seen cheering for him during his matches and was also spotted in the audience box after her boyfriend kicked off his Citi Open campaign with a win.