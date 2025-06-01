After being indefinitely ruled out, USWNT's Trinity Rodman shares an update after dealing with back injury

USWNT's Trinity Rodman recently shared an update about her recovery after dealing with a back injury for a brief period. Rodman has been dealing with a back injury following the beginning of her NWSL career.

During a league clash against Kansas City Current last year in September, Rodman was carried off in a wheelchair, which forced her to step away from the Washington Spirit's team activities for an indefinite period. The soccer player did come back at the end of the season when the team locked horns with Orlando Pride. However, she admitted her performance was hindered by the recurrence of the injury.

She recently shared a video of her training session, where the Paris Olympic gold medalist is seen making steady progress in running. The soccer player is in her first week of training since her recovery. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Rodman wrote:

"First week running again," and added two crying emojis.

Screenshot of Rodman's' Instagram story.

She competed in her first international appearance since the 2024 Olympics against Brazil on April 8, 2025. In April this year, Rodman voiced her opinion about her injury, stating:

"It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing, it's just the way that my back's structured and it's more so management than like a curable fix. I don't think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate." (espn.in)

Trinity Rodman opens up on how she wants to be remembered post her soccer career

Trinity Rodman of the United States during an international friendly game between the USWNT and Brazil in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman has been a part of the winning national team at the 2024 Paris Games and the 2022 CONCACAF Championships. In an interview with Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy," she expressed that she wants to be remembered as more than a soccer player following her career.

"I don't want soccer to be my entire bane of existence. It won’t help me in the long run and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing. I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals, I don’t need to be the best athlete. I want them to be like she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of." (1:00.00 onwards)

Trinity Rodman scored three goals and one assist at the Paris Games.

