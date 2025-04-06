"I think I missed it a lot"- Trinity Rodman opens up about USWNT return with special goal

American soccer player Trinity Rodman recently shared her thoughts about returning to the US women's national soccer team after a long time. The 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist was forced to sit out for months due to a lingering back injury.

Rodman was a part of the American squad that recently played a friendly match against the Brazilian women's national team. USA defeated Brazil 2-0, with Rodman opening the account.

The American player shared her thoughts about the match during a conversation with ESPN.

"That was the perfect ball to the perfect finish, so I'm really happy about it."

Rodman further spoke about being delighted about her comeback to the national squad. In her words,

"I'm very happy to be back -- back with a newer team but still same environment, same vibe, energy. I think I missed it a lot. It was just kind of me being back into it, bringing my level of competitiveness, energy, but also trying to relearn a couple new things while remembering the foundation of this team."

Trinity Rodman was the second highest goal scorer for the USA at the Paris Olympics, alongside Sophia Smith. She contributed to the dream journey of Team USA, as they won back the Olympic gold medal after more than a decade, defeating Brazil by 1-0 in the finals.

Trinity Rodman reveals how she wants to be remembered post her soccer career

Trinity Rodman talks about her identity post her soccer career [Image Source : Getty]

Trinity Rodman has cemented a place in the world of soccer with an Olympic gold medal and a CONCACAF W Championship to her name. The 22-year-old discussed about her identity post her soccer career.

In a podcast session on the talk show 'Call Her Daddy', Rodman revealed that she doesn't want to be remembered only as a soccer great. In her words [1:00:18 onwards],

"I don't want soccer to be my entire bane of existence. It won’t help me in the long run and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing. I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals, I don’t need to be the best athlete. I want them to be like she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of."

Trinity Rodman also expressed her desire of playing for the overseas league in the future. She currently represents the Washington Spirit at the National Women's Soccer League.

