Trinity Rodman makes her stance clear on pursuing a future in overseas leagues

American soccer player, Trinity Rodman, recently shared her thoughts about playing abroad in the future. The 22-year-old is currently signed with the NWSL side, Washington Spirit.

Rodman got drafted to the side back in 2021 when she was just 18 and, since then, has been associated with the club. Before the draft, Rodman was also part of the Washington State Cougars collegiate team but couldn't get any match time due to the pandemic.

Just a few days before the new 2025 NWSL season, Rodman gave a sneak peek into her plans. In an interview, Rodman expressed her desire to play in foreign leagues in the future. She also mentioned that she is focused on the upcoming season with the Washington Spirit. She said (via ESPN):

"I've always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career. I think I would kick myself if I retired and hadn't done that. So it's just a matter of when I think. But yeah, just focused on this year and we'll see what happens when the time is right."

During the conversation, Trinity Rodman also praised US teammate Naomi Girma's prowess which earned the latter a transfer to Chelsea (Women's Super League).

Trinity Rodman shares how she wants to be remembered after her soccer career

Rodman playing for the US national team against Brazil during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman opened up about her aspirations for her soccer career. In an interview, the California native said that she doesn't want to make soccer her entire life.

She also mentioned that she doesn't want to be remembered just as a player who scored numerous goals, but also as an individual who made football a fun sport. She said (via Call Her Daddy podcast, 1:00:18 onwards):

"I don't want soccer to be my entire bane of existence. It won’t help me in the long run and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing. I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals, I don’t need to be the best athlete. I want them to be like she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of."

Trinity Rodman is coming into the 2025 season after an impressive last season where she was also selected as a finalist for the league MVP.

