Trinity Rodman steals the spotlight at New York City Times Square ahead of 2025 NWSL 

Trinity Rodman was featured in a Times Square spectacular as the professional soccer player represented the National Women's Soccer League. Rodman had a successful 2024, winning the Olympic gold with the USWNT.

Rodman, who plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL, ranked fifth in The Guardian's list of top 100 footballers in the world. She trained under the legendary coach Emma Hayers in Paris 2024, scoring two goals in the group stage to secure a spot in the semi-finals. The team then defeated Brazil 1-0 to clinch the win.

As the Spirits gear up for the 2025 regular season, Trinity Rodman made it to the New York City spectacular, representing the women's professional soccer league at the highest level.

The digital billboard read:

"NWSL is back"

The 22-year-old hails from an athletic background, with her father Dennis Rodman being one of the most renowned rebounding forwards in basketball history. Starring in Prime Video's 'For The Win: NWSL', Trinity shared that she inherited her athletic pursuits from her mother, Michelle Moyer, since her relationship with her father was not very pleasant.

"It's like crazy to see someone in yourself, someone that you don't even talk to," Rodman said. "Like, me and my mom will forever be close. She just does everything for me and she is my number one supporter through it all."

She added:

"Everyone thinks that I'm like, fast because of my dad and I like correct people. I'm like 'No, my mom was the fast one.' But my dad was athletic as hell. I'm quick and I'm fast becasue of my mom, so I just wanna shout that out."

Rodman was the top scorer of the Spirits team that ended its title bid after losing to Orlando Pride in November 2024.

Trinity Rodman once shared how she still considers herself in her 'student era' in soccer despite playing for four years

Trinity Rodman at the Bay FC v Washington Spirit - (Source: Getty)

Rodman made waves in 2021, becoming the first draft pick of the Washington Spirit. She scored seven assists and seven goals and earned the Rookie of the Year honor besides anchoring her team to its first league championship title win.

Ahead of the 2024 NWSL Championships, Trinity Rodman shared the lessons she learned in her rookie season and how she still considers herself a 'student' in soccer.

"I feel like my biggest takeaway from that [rookie] year was that it’s so important to learn from other players, even if you’re fighting for the spot against them. My game right now I would say it’s incomplete – I’m at my most confident and aggressive style of play, but also I’m in my student era of soccer." (Olympics.com)

Trinity Rodman initially planned to join the UCLA Bruins but decided to switch to the Washington State Cougars to continue her college career.

