Trinity Rodman drops two-word reaction as she dances with NWSL Challenge Cup star Leicy Santos after Washington Spirit's win

American soccer player Trinity Rodman recently shared her reaction to Washington Spirit teammate Leicy Santos' impressive performance against Orlando Pride. The Spirit's were trailing in the 71st minute of the match courtesy of Rafaelle Souza's 41st-minute goal.

Ad

However, Santos stepped up, took her chance, and converted the free kick her team got in the 72nd minute of the goal to equal the scoring for her side. Owing to this free kick, her team was able to push the game into a penalty shootout, which the Washington Spirit won by a margin of 4-2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the match, Rodman took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her celebratory dance with Santos after the victory. She added a two-word reaction to express her happiness with her teammate's performance. She wrote:

"Our queen"

Screenshot of Rodman's Instagram handle feat Leicy Santos (Image via: Instagram:@trinity_rodman)

Trinity Rodman was among the substitutes for the match. The Washington Spirit will next face the Houston Dash on Friday (March 14) at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. Rodman is coming after an impressive year in 2024, where she scored eight goals and six assists in 26 matches she played. Notably, Rodman was also part of the US soccer team that clinched the gold medal at the Paris quadrennial games last year.

Ad

Trinity Rodman shares her thoughts about her father and five-time NBA Champion Dennis Rodman

Rodman playing for the Washington Spirit during a match against Bay FC at the Audi Field (Image via: Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman recently opened up about the bond she and her father, Dennis Rodman, share. Her father played for several teams across his NBA career, including the Chicago Bulls, where he formed a formidable partnership with Michael Jordan.

Ad

In an interview with Call Her Daddy, Rodman shared that her father used to party a lot in the beach houses in Newport and Huntington. She also mentioned that she and her mother couldn't live with her father because of his partying habits. Rodman said (via Call Her Daddy podcast, 16:03 onwards):

"He partied all the time, he has this beach house in New port or Huntington or whatever it was like we tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7. My mom, she was strong enough to deal with it. I still believe that my dad hasn't loved anyone after my mom like I genuinely believe."

Ad

Trinity Rodman's mother, Michelle Moyer, and Dennis Rodman eventually got divorced in 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback