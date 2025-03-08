  • home icon
  • Tara Davis-Woodhall drops a 1-word reaction to Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman’s cryptic messages that set the Internet abuzz

Tara Davis-Woodhall drops a 1-word reaction to Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman’s cryptic messages that set the Internet abuzz

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 08, 2025 10:59 GMT
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Ben Shelton, and Trinity Rodman - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall reacted to tennis player Ben Shelton and soccer player Trinity Rodman's cryptic messages that have got the entire social media talking. The long-jump athlete is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 track and field season.

Shelton, who is about to compete at Indian Wells, recently shared a video on TikTok, which came out seemingly as a flirty post and had a coded message with GloRilla's 'ILLB2" rap song playing in the background. The message in the caption read:

"T***** wsp with u,"

Shortly after this cryptic message, Trinity Rodman set the internet abuzz by sharing a similar video on TikTok with the same song playing in the background. She also added a cryptic message in her caption, seemingly replying to Shelton. She wrote:

"___ wassup w you."

This made rounds over the internet and caught the eye of the Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall. She dropped a 1-word reaction under Rodman's video by writing a comment that read:

"Screaming".
Davis-Woodhall&rsquo;s comment on Rodman&rsquo;s video
Recently, Tara Davis-Woodhall executed the second edition of the Tara Davis Invitational on March 1, and just a few days after this, her husband, Hunter Woodhall, suffered a small health scare. The latter revealed that he had undergone emergency surgery for an enlarged appendix and had been suffering from immense stomach pain.

Following the surgery, he shared a cute update on his progress by sharing a picture of Davis-Woodhall on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Don't worry guys, I got a hot little nurse here to take care of me."

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her track and field plans for the upcoming years

American Olympic champion, Davis-Woodhall - Source: Getty
In a recent interview with Stagewell, Tara Davis-Woodhall revealed her plans for the upcoming major tournaments in the sport. She emphasized the point that several fans have the mindset that track and field athletes only compete once every four years at the Olympics. The long-jump athlete spoke about the several other tournaments that are significant for the track and field athletes and take place throughout the year, such as the World Championships and Para Championships.

"A lot of people actually think that athletes only compete every four years for some reason which is not the case. We have World Championships coming up in September in October (Para Championships), that's going to be in Tokyo and New Delhi and then in 26 we have another World Championships, 27, we have another World Championships and then it's LA 2028 (Olympics)," said Tara Davis-Woodhall..

Tara Davis-Woodhall won her first-ever Olympic gold medal in the long jump at the Paris Olympics, where she took a leap of 7.10m, claiming the title. On the other hand, her husband, Hunter Woodhall, also clinched his first-ever gold medal in the Paris Paralympics by recording 46.36s in the men's 400m T62m finals.

Edited by Mitali
