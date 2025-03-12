Trinity Rodman gives her honest opinion on why she loves her match-winning goal vs Japan at Paris Olympics

The American soccer player, Trinity Rodman, opened up about the game-winning goal she scored at the Paris Olympics. She is the daughter of the legendary basketball player Dennis Rodman.

Rodman has played 46 matches for the US Women's National team and scored 10 goals. One of her most stellar performances was during the Paris Olympics, where Team USA won a gold medal. She scored three goals, including the winning goal during the quarterfinal match against Japan.

Months after this, in an interview with ESPN, Rodman opened up about her thoughts on making the winning goal against Japan. She said that it was special for her because she felt she had underperformed in the entire game.

"I think when people hear me say that was my favorite moment, they think, 'oh she's happy because she scored us a goal,' but for me I think I love that goal so much because I underperformed the whole game, like, I was in my head, I played horrible, I was taking touches so long that I would never mess up in other games. So, I go into half-time just being so emotional like 'this is not going to happen.' Like 'this is not the time for me to underperform.' And I was so frustrated," said Trinity Rodman.

Rodman further explained how she made the shot and felt proud about it:

"Emma had told me like, it's fine if you miss a couple, if you have a bad touch the next one. And that's exactly what happened. "

"I took that left footed shot that almost went out for throwing right beforehand. And then I was like, we're gonna try it again, see what happens. And then it was the highlight, one of the highlights of the tournament. So yeah, proud of that for sure."

Trinity Rodman credits her mother for her athleticism

Olympic soccer player, Trinity Rodman - Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman has a complicated relationship with her father, Dennis Rodman. However, her athletic abilities are often attributed to her father's genes. Contradicting that, in Episode 1 of For the Win NWSL, released on Prime Video, the soccer player credited her mother, Michelle, for her athleticism and opened up about their bond with each other.

"It's like crazy to see someone in yourself, someone that you don't even talk to. Like, me and my mom will forever be close. She just does everything for me and she is my number one supporter through it all," said Trinity Rodman.

Dismissing the comments made by others on her similarity with her father, she added:

"Everyone thinks that I'm like, fast because of my dad and I like correct people. I'm like 'No, my mom was the fast one.' But my dad was athletic as hell. I'm quick and I'm fast becasue of my mom, so I just wanna shout that out."

Trinity Rodman won the NWSL Championship with Washington Spirit in 2021, and this year, she also won the NWSL Rookie of the Year and US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. The American is gearing up to compete in the 2025 NWSL season.

