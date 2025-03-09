Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman, $324,383 WNBA star shower Leicy Santos with love after NWSL Cup triumph

Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman's daughter, joined Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards in praising Washington Spirits star Leicy Santos. The Spirits battled the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Challenge Cup finals on Friday. The game ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout in favor of the Spirits.

Spirits star Trinity Rodman shared Ouleye Sarr's Instagram post on her Instagram story on Saturday. She mentioned Santos and praised the Colombian soccer player.

"Our queen," Rodman wrote.

Trinity Rodman praises her teammate on her IG story. (Credits: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

On the other hand, Edwards dropped in the post's comment section to express her support for her city's professional soccer team. Edwards' commented a medal and fire emoji.

Aaliyah Edwards comments on Washington Spirit's win. (Credits: @ouleye_sarr/Instagram)

Edwards has a four-year $324,383 deal with the Mystics, per Spotrac. She is in the last year of her contract and has a team option. If the Mystics do not extend her, she will become a restricted free agent in 2026.

Trinity did not start in the game against the Pride on Saturday. Since the end of the last NWSL season, Dennis Rodman's daughter has been struggling with her fitness and dealing with a recurring back injury.

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, clears misconception surrounding her father and credits her mother, Michelle Moyer

Dennis Rodman has had an illustrious career in the NBA that has cemented him as one of the greatest players. He was an athletic monster and is often credited for his daughter's incredible athleticism.

However, Trinity Rodman debunked that notion and cleared the misconception. In the first episode of "For the Win NWSL" on Prime Video, the Washington Spirits star credited her quickness on the pitch to her mother.

"Everyone thinks that I'm like, fast because of my dad and I like correct people," Trinity said. "I'm like 'No, my mom was the fast one.' But my dad was athletic as hell. I'm quick and I'm fast becasue of my mom, so I just wanna shout that out."

Dennis Rodman and his daughter do not have the best father-daughter relationship. Trinity has been very open about her father's absence in her life and how it was hard for her and her mother. Last year, the Chicago Bulls legend issued a public apology to the Spirits star for being a bad parent. However, Trinity called it out to be a joke.

