Mystics' Aaliyah Edwards drops 5-word reaction as Brittney Griner goes into history books with first Unrivaled dunk

Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner made history when she recorded the Unrivaled 3x3 league's first dunk during the Phantom BC's matchup against the Lunar Owls BC on Monday. Reacting to the historic moment, Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards took to Instagram, resharing a post that highlighted the dunk.

"Just like the old days 🤭" Edwards captioned her IG story.

Brittney Griner made Unrivaled history when she threw down an uncontested one-handed slam on an assist by Natisha Hiedeman who drew both Lunar Owls defender on a pick-and-roll play.

Monday's game concluded with the Lunar Owls BC clinching a 92-79 victory over the Phantom BC. Brittney Griner shot 8-of-11 to lead the Phantom's losing effort with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Brittney Griner notes historic Unrivaled dunk to WNBA legend Lisa Leslie

Speaking with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie during the post-game conference following Monday's matchup, Brittney Griner shared her thoughts on making Unrivaled history with the league's first dunk.

Leslie, who was the first to record a dunk in WNBA history in 2002, asked Griner to talk about the historic moment. In response, the 6-foot-9 forward relayed that it felt "cool" to do so in front of Leslie, and her infant son who was in the audience.

"The dunk was outstanding, and it's historic. And I obviously know what it's like to have a historic dunk... Just talk about what is a historic moment to be the first to dunk in Unrivaled," Leslie said.

"I mean, it is. Definitely, when I sit down and think about it, it definitely is [historic]," Griner responded. "I'll be able to hold that. Got to do it with you here, as well, so that was pretty cool too... that's pretty cool. And [my son] is here too, so that kind of lines up."

Griner further teased that she may try to replicate the feat in a future Unrivaled matchup.

"Glad to be able to hold it," Griner said. "Maybe I'll try to get another one next game."

In the ongoing inaugural season of Unrivaled, Brittney Griner is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals as the Phantom BC stand last in the six-team league with a 3-9 record. With just two more regular season games left, the Phantom have little chance to make it into the semifinals as three teams are tied for the third spot with a 5-7 record.

